A cartel complaint was filed against Amazon against the e-book industry

A lawsuit against Amazon has just been filed by Hagens Berman law firm in a federal district court in New York, the Wall Street Journal reports. The e-commerce giant has been criticized for raising the prices of digital books due to unfair practices.

These lawsuits are particularly interested in a deal between Jeff Bezos’ firm and the five largest American publishers: HarperCollins Publishers, Hachette Book Group, Penguin Random House, Simon & Schuster and Macmillan. By charging high commissions on these publishers, who sell 80% of books in the US, Amazon is significantly increasing the price of eBooks in its market. Above all, this contract provides that other resellers are prohibited from offering these works at a lower price than on Amazon.

In the same category

France: 47% of bank card payments were contactless in 2020

According to the plaintiff, this practice violates antitrust law as it leads to higher prices for consumers. “In a competitive market, the Big Five bookstores could sell e-books at a lower price on their own websites or through Amazon’s competitors who offer lower commissions and fees,” the document says. Complaint.

As a reminder, Amazon pioneered electronic books with the release of its first Kindle reader in 2007, and at the time it set very low prices for these digital works. To understand its importance in this market, you should know that as of September 2020, 76% of digital books were purchased on Amazon. With the contract to which the complaint relates, the platform’s competitors cannot compete with this mastodon because they cannot offer the works at a more attractive price.

“If you are Barnes & Noble (Editor’s Note: the largest bookseller across the Atlantic) and your business is in trouble and your Nook (Editor’s Note: an e-reader marketed by the bookseller) hasn’t gone as far as you “I wish you could have said your digital books are 10% cheaper than Amazon,” said Gregory Arenson, a competitive lawyer.

The state of Connecticut is also investigating Amazon’s anticompetitive practices in the digital book space, and the e-commerce giant is also targeted by American authorities for abuse of a dominant position over its entire market.