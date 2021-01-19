Trump’s social media exclusion leads to a decrease in election-related misinformation

According to a study conducted by Zignal Labs, disinformation related to the U.S. presidential election fell 73% after Donald Trump was banned from Twitter and blocked on several other major social networks. An edifying figure who will surely comfort social platforms in their decision.

If Donald Trump is banned from social networks …

Following the capture of the Capitol, social networks were quickly mobilized to take tough action against Donald Trump, citing in particular repeated violations of their policies against disinformation and incitement to hatred and violence.

Thus, Twitter was the first to decide to permanently block Donald Trump’s account, which then had more than 88 million subscribers. It was followed by Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, who preferred a temporary and permanent block. More recently, Snapchat made the decision to permanently ban the outgoing president’s account starting January 20, 2021, the day Joe Biden was inaugurated. Eventually, Shopify closed its two official stores.

In addition to Donald Trump’s accounts, social networks have also attempted to “clean” their platforms of any content that may be related to the disinformation created and / or maintained by the real estate tycoon. For example, Reddit has banned the r / donaldtrump subreddit from its website. At the same time, Twitter deleted 70,000 accounts associated with the QAnon movement when TikTok preferred to delete all of Trump’s videos associated with the capture of the Capitol.

… disinformation drops dramatically

A great cleansing that has borne fruit according to the Zignal Lab study. From January 9-15, 2021, the period immediately following Trump’s Twitter ban, a 73% decrease in disinformation related to the presidential election was reported. Specifically, this means that conversations related to the American President’s rumors about election fraud, forged ballot papers and pirated copies have increased from 2.5 million to 688,000.

In addition, the researchers estimate that hashtags and mentions related to Capitol coverage were much less frequent on social platforms during this period: #FightforTrump, #HoldTheLine and #MarchForTrump would have been down 95%.

In addition, the researchers found that prior to his fall, Donald Trump’s tweets were shared en masse and at an impressive rate by his followers, including several influential figures, regardless of the subject. Leysia Palen, professor of information science at the University of Colorado, estimated in October that “Trump’s reinforcement machine is second to none.” And it was precisely this machine that enabled the outgoing president to spread his policy of disinformation at high speed.

Could Social Networks Have Acted Earlier?

If Donald Trump’s disinformation strategy didn’t seem to stop, social networks could stop it once and for all. Then the question arises: why didn’t they do it sooner? Why did it take a tragic event in which five people, including a police officer, died before they finally took the necessary action?

There are several explanations for this. First, regardless of cost, Donald Trump has been a powerful generator of engagement. Capable of creating discord in fewer than 140 characters worldwide, the incumbent US president has aroused passions while in office while generating traffic and drawing the attention of users on social platforms. Then there is also a fundamental question of democracy: did social networks have (and did) have the right to withhold an elected president’s word? A question to which many European politicians answered “no”.

Taking all these parameters into account, it is obvious that, from their point of view, social networks had no interest in banning Donald Trump earlier. They are still under fire today by critics for making that decision. The fact remains that the capture of the Capitol might have been avoided if more stringent measures had been taken beforehand.