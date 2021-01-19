RATP plans to start flying flying taxis in Île-de-France from June 2021

In a press release published on January 15, 2021, the RATP group announced the winners of the international call for expressions of interest for the structuring of an urban air mobility sector. Objective: To bring together an ecosystem for urban air mobility in Île-de-France. Airbus and Volocopter are among the selected companies.

RATP wants to develop the Urban Air Mobility sector

A call for expressions of international interest was launched on October 1, 2020 with the support of the Île-de-France region. A completely new initiative in Europe according to the RATP. A total of 150 applications were received from 25 different countries. The RATP, the ADP group and Choose Region Region want to start experiments with flying taxis from June 2021. These first tests will take place at Pontoise Airfield, which will be inaugurated on September 30, 2020.

In the same category

American Internet hegemony threatened by a spinning net?

Edward Arkwright, General Manager of Groupe ADP: “The success of this call shows a strong mobilization with a view to structuring an air mobility sector in Île-de-France. In addition to all these actors from industry, teaching and research and thanks to the establishment of an unprecedented test area in Europe at our Pontoise airfield, we can now accelerate its development. Today, Groupe ADP aims to explore and enable the future of aviation, carbon-free and innovative. “

Goal: the Olympic Games in 2024

From June 2021 take-off and landing operations can be carried out at this airfield. The RATP stipulates that the Directorate-General for Civil Aviation (DGAC) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) will be linked to the project to ensure that it is running smoothly. Volocopter is the first manufacturer of a Vertical Takeoff Electric Vehicle (eVTOL) to be selected. The company will therefore be the first to test its flying machine. With a series of tests at Helsinki Airport, she has proven that her flying taxi is compatible with the rest of the air traffic.

Other actors like Airbus with the Vahana or Ehang were also selected. Catherine Guillouard, CEO of the RATP Group, said: “The urban air mobility sector has just taken a new step with this call for expressions of interest, which has been a real success. As a partner of cities, the RATP Group is happy to contribute to the development of this new mobility that complements our historical modes of transport and to its successful integration into the urban environment with a view to the Olympic Games 2024 ”.

As you understood, the goal is to create a whole ecosystem around carbon-free aviation for the 2024 Olympics. If the tests prove conclusive, the urban air mobility sector could well have a commercial proposition for Horizon 2030.