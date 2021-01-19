Apple is just getting started

Almost two years ago, Samsung and Huawei introduced their first foldable smartphones. Quickly followed by Motorola, which we had not necessarily seen in this area, the two giants had not yet had to deal with the competition of their American rival Apple in this area. And if the company is actually concentrating on introducing the classic iPhone concept for the time being, Bloomberg will ensure that the Colossus of Cupertino has the idea of ​​folding smartphones as well. Even so, it could take a few years for this to happen … because Apple would only be in a preliminary research stage for now. It is also entirely possible that Apple will not go any further in the development of an initial folder.

Folding iPhones are not for the time being!

According to information from Bloomberg, the company would have discussed a foldable iPhone internally anyway, the screen of which would unfold to reach a size close to the 6.7-inch size of the current iPhone 12 Pro Max. This diagonal corresponds more or less to the size of other foldable smartphones on the market and is between 6 and 8 inches depending on the model. According to Bloomberg, Apple would also bet on a screen with an invisible hinge and, like Samsung and Huawei, install all of the electronics on the back of the foldable panel. However, we learn that at this point Apple was only just beginning to develop prototypes of foldable screens with no interest in a product that would use them. In other words, the brand doesn’t have working foldable iPhone prototypes in their labs yet. As mentioned above, the marketing of an iPhone equipped with such a technology is far from current.

So if it will be necessary to be patient before you can possibly buy a foldable iPhone, then we know a little more about Apple’s plans for the future iPhone 13. The device would reintroduce Touch ID, in particular using a fingerprint placed under the screen. The latter would serve as a supplement to Face ID facial identification technology and simplify unlocking the iPhone if – as Covid obliges – a mask is worn. On some models, Apple could also completely abandon the Lightning connector in favor of the “wireless” MagSafe charging process introduced on the iPhone 12. For example, the file transfer could continue. AirDrop. Information that reflects rumors we mentioned last year.