the tool to easily create and manage websites via Google Sheets

There are several options for creating a site. However, all of them require time and some investment. Content management can also be the biggest problem. To handle this, many prepare spreadsheets and manually add them to the site console.

A modern website in a few moments

SpreadSimple provides a simple, spreadsheet-based solution for creating and managing a site. The tool uses the data in Google Sheets to create websites with customizable features.

SpreadSimple works like this. First of all, you need to create a table in Google Sheet with, for example, a list of the inventory. You need to add rows, columns, and the various corresponding data. Then just copy the public link and add it to SpreadSimple. A website is thus generated automatically and can be personalized with functions such as filters, search, shopping cart, etc. To add images, you can import and use SpreadSimple directly, which is a partnership with Unsplash. Texts, fonts, colors, everything can be changed. In addition, SpreadSimple offers templates so that you don’t get into the deep end without a basis!

No technical knowledge required

A buy button can be turned on or off as needed so visitors can shop directly. When an order is placed, a notification will be sent directly to your email.

You can use a SpreadSimple subdomain or add your own domain to publish the site.

Please note and important information, when the table is updated, the website will be updated automatically!

The tool can obviously be integrated into other solutions such as Google Analytics, Facebook Pixel, Hotjar, MailChimp or Zapier …

On the price side, SpreadSimple works in freemium mode. For $ 8 a month per website, SpreadSimple has all the features, especially search engine visibility, the ability to add scripts, collect leads by email, collect payments … Available for a limited time as a single purchase and for an unlimited period Time at AppSumo for $ 59 (instead of $ 480) and 10 websites.

