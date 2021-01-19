Before his departure, the Trump administration attacks Huawei one last time

Donald Trump seems determined to put a speech on the wheels of Chinese companies, and Huawei in particular, by the end of his mandate, which ends in two days. His government therefore decided to deal a blow by revoking many licenses for sales to the Chinese company.

Despite the numerous sanctions against the Chinese telecommunications giant, some companies still had the right to provide it with devices such as Intel, which Huawei relies on to develop its device. That is no longer the case. In addition to canceling the license of several companies, the trade department has also decided to reject “a significant number of applications for export licenses to Huawei”. According to the news agency, eight licenses have been revoked from four companies. In addition to Intel, the Japanese company Kioxia Corps is also affected by one of these revocations.

This decision is undoubtedly the most recent in the context of the trade war between China and the United States that the outgoing President has made. As a reminder, Huawei has suffered greatly from this conflict, in particular due to the loss of important contracts with Google for the operation of the Android operating system. The company was forced to sell its highly productive honor division due to the many American measures it had to face. The global use of its 5G devices also suffers greatly from these sanctions.

While Huawei has been hardest hit, it is not the only Chinese company falling victim to White House decisions that has stepped up its campaign to curb the development of the Middle Kingdom’s tech giants. Recently, the US authorities blacklisted Xiaomi, another very popular smartphone manufacturer in the world, along with nine other Chinese companies.

This famous list, which greatly complicates the commercial activities of the companies on it, includes dozens of companies, and last but not least. Notes Bloomberg, “It brings together China’s three largest telecommunications companies, its leading chip maker, its major social networks, its two leading smartphone makers, its most important deep-water energy researcher, and its first entrepreneur. in military aerospace its leading manufacturer of drones and its main manufacturer of commercial plans ”.