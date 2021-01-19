Ransomware is currently affecting the metropolis of Angers

According to Le Monde, the incident was still ongoing in the Angers metropolis on Monday January 18 at 6 p.m. The IT infrastructures of the city and metropolis have been the victim of ransomware, a cyber attack in which malicious software is used to paralyze the network and demand payment of a ransom, since Saturday January 16 To release the situation.

The Angers team works with Anssi

Currently, all of the agents’ computers are still inaccessible, according to a source near the town hall. A city’s computer park is particularly important because it makes it possible to operate a large part of the services offered by the town hall, most of which were digitized in 2021. The Angers Town Hall website is also unavailable. The community team quickly notified the National Information Systems Security Agency (Anssi) to find a solution.

The metropolis announced in a press release: “As of Saturday morning, the city’s information system management teams, in collaboration with the National Information Systems Security Agency, created a backup log and system recovery. This recovery process will be lengthy and will affect the services that are provided to Angevins that require the use of computers. No data extraction was detected by local technicians and experts called in to back up. A complaint has been filed ”.

The town hall remains active

As if that weren’t enough, the Twitter account of the Mayor of Angers, Christophe Béchu, was also hacked on Friday 15th January. In contrast to the ransomware that continues to affect the computer park in the metropolis, the mayor was able to restore access to his account.

On the Facebook account of the city of Angers we can read: “The call centers are still working and all procedures for identification documents and for civil status are open to the public in the central town hall, but suspended in the district cities. The libraries will be on Wednesday afternoon with an operational loan mechanism reopened for Angevins. “

It is believed that no data mining has been identified by the cybersecurity experts currently working on this case, but the expertise continues. Unfortunately, these attacks are becoming more common. Last year, a study by FireEye, a US cybersecurity company, showed that most ransomware occurs either overnight or over the weekend.

To be precise, 76% of corporate or community ransomware occurs outside of working hours. Such was the case for the city of Angers. Outside of working hours, the business infrastructure is much more fragile.