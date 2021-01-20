Green Week begins: When farmers look too much at the world market economy

This time everything is different: no calves, no currywurst, due to the corona pandemic, Green Week only takes place online. And the large demonstration by tourists and protesters, which otherwise paralyzes the Messe Berlin Mitte, was much more modest this year.

Tractors do not have a demo break. Instead of going to Berlin, they roll in front of the Edeka, Rewe, Lidl and Aldi distribution centers to make Rabbatz. Farmers want more money for their goods. It is said that meat or milk should no longer be wasted.

They are supported by Minister of Agriculture Klöckner, who accuses retailers of pricing prices at the expense of farmers and wants to enforce farmers against legal prohibitions on unfair commercial practices by sellers.

Cheap goods: meat is useless. Photo: alliance of images / DPA

The maneuver is equally transparent and inefficient. The CDU has regained the sympathy of the former primary voter, but it will not work.

Many farmers feel abandoned by politics. They complain that stricter environmental regulations for the use of fertilizers and pesticides complicate their lives and make production more expensive. More and more farmers are radicalizing, many young people do not dare to take over their parents’ farm.

[Alle wichtigen Updates des Tages zum Coronavirus finden Sie im kostenlosen Tagesspiegel-Newsletter “Fragen des Tages”. Dazu die wichtigsten Nachrichten, Leseempfehlungen und Debatten. Zur Anmeldung geht es hier.]

However, it is not just retail that that is to blame. The error lies in the system. For many years, German farmers have been working less for their home market than for the world. Germany is the largest producer of pork and milk in the EU. German farmers produce 16 percent more than is consumed in the country. In order to keep up with global competition, one thing in particular is important: price.

Mainly cheap? That’s the wrong way

But the projected cheap prices are actually high. Pigs that are ready to be slaughtered are accumulating in stables because China no longer buys German pork due to the African swine fever, not even in the huge animal factories in Lower Saxony and North Rhine-Westphalia.

While the animals are waiting to be transported to the slaughterhouse, their manure poisons groundwater in the region. The market is dominated by big killers like the Tönnies. If the gear fails because Corona paralyzes the slaughterhouse or China closes its borders, the system hits a wall. Farmers are harmed.

This is a sausage and it is high time to change direction: quality instead of quantity. Farmers must operate in a sustainable way. It protects the environment and the most important resource for farmers, the soil. This also allows for higher and more profitable prices.

[Behalten Sie den Überblick: Jeden Morgen ab 6 Uhr berichten Chefredakteur Lorenz Maroldt und sein Team im Tagesspiegel-Newsletter Checkpoint über die aktuellsten Entwicklungen rund um das Coronavirus. Jetzt kostenlos anmelden: checkpoint.tagesspiegel.de.]

Less is more. Fewer animals in the barn for better animal welfare and less, but better meat on our plates, that’s the future. It may actually require a levy on the meat, which makes the steak more expensive, but in any case more education.

A clear label in the store to help us make better decisions, nutrition at school so that our children can learn that chicken is not just chicken wings. This must be accompanied by a redistribution of billions of government funding: more money for farms that produce in a sustainable way.

Because Corona has also shown that in times of crisis, it is good that our food does not come from Wuhan, but from Werder.