Alibaba founder, who has been missing for months: Jack Ma reappears – through a video message in the Chinese state media – in the economy

For the first time since the end of October, Chinese billionaire Jack Ma has reappeared in public – at least in the Chinese state media.

On Wednesday, they broadcast a 50-second video message from a 56-year-old boy, which he allegedly addressed to 100 teachers in rural areas. Ma announced in the video that she wants to do more for charity than before.

“During these days, I learned and thought with my colleagues.” We are now even more committed to education and charity, “said Ma in his speech at the annual event organized by his foundation.

The founder of the Chinese online giant Alibaba has not appeared publicly since the end of October, because he sharply criticized the Chinese regulators in his speech. Subsequently, there was speculation about the disappearance of Ma.

At the beginning of November, the authorities stopped the planned IPO of the financial subsidiary Alibaba Ant Group with reference to the new rules. It was supposed to be the biggest IPO ever. Alibaba was also caught in a crossfire on another front, which the Chinese antitrust authorities are now investigating for alleged monopoly crimes. (DPA)