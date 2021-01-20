The return of the Internet in Uganda a few days after the elections

After plunging into darkness and silence in the days leading up to the elections, Ugandans have been celebrating the return of the internet since January 19th. On the other hand, social networks are still not accessible in the country. Restrictions that the dictator Yoweri Museveni, who has just won his sixth term with 58.6% of the vote, has been imposing in Uganda for 35 years.

Uganda still does not allow access to social media

After blocking access to pornographic websites in 2018, Uganda decided to block all internet access before the January 14 elections. A measure that has separated millions of Ugandans from each other and from the rest of the world. Yoweri Museveni was obviously behind this plan. According to the government, Yoweri Museveni would have won 58.6% of the vote and Bobi Wine would have received 34% of the vote.

In the same category

He saw it as an opportunity to weaken his opponent Bobi Wine during the campaign. Opposition party spokesman Joel Ssenyonyi accused Yoweri Museveni of shutting down the internet to prevent his party from disclosing evidence of the fraud. He claims that his party’s members are collecting evidence of irregularities.

The Ugandans have had access to the Internet again for a few hours. However, you still cannot use the social networks that still appear to be blocked. Joel Ssenyonyi said, “Yoweri Museveni and his troops do not want our work to be broadcast on social media because they know that we are collecting evidence to show the world how good the Ugandan President is. a cheater “.

Bobi Wine still can’t speak

Dr. Alexi Drew, researcher at King’s College, explains: “What happens in Uganda is becoming a standard part of the instructions for the authoritarian regime. We saw it in Egypt, India, and now we see it in Ethiopia at the same time, which is portrayed as a police action and as a disruption of public political communication in Uganda elections. “African countries seem to be increasingly resorting to this practice, which completely violates the freedom of expression of the peoples.

Under Ugandan law, opponents have 15 days after the winner is announced to challenge the results in the Supreme Court. At the moment, soldiers are blocking Bobi Wine’s home and his followers fear that he will not be able to get off before the deadline set for the challenge. Police officers said the move is aimed at preventing the politician from inciting Ugandans to violence.

Several sources claim Yoweri Museveni decided to block the internet in Uganda after being “angry” by a decision by Facebook. The social network had decided to delete several accounts linked to the ruling party. The president said: “It is impossible for anyone to come here to play with our country and decide who is good and who is bad.”