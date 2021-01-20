Netflix exceeds 200 million subscribers

After a particularly busy year, Netflix announces that for the first time in its history it has more than 200 million paying subscribers worldwide. This record allows the streaming giant to end 2020 on a high level. In the last quarter of the year, the platform saw 8.51 million new customers. This is more than the originally planned target of 6 million.

200 million internet users around the world use Netflix

2020 was an extraordinary year for Netflix. Not only has Netflix management surpassed the 200 million subscriber mark, but it has also stated that the company will no longer need to raise funds to fund its growth. This is no surprise: the Covid-19 pandemic has forced many people to stop their activities and leisure activities such as eating out, vacationing for some or even concerts and the cinema. In short, it was necessary to spend all this time at home. The streaming apparently exploded during the various detention periods.

We particularly remember this number: 15.8 million. This is the number of subscribers Netflix gained during the initial ban. At the time, Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, said, “We realize we’re fortunate enough to provide even more useful service when people are confined to their homes. As with other useful home entertainment platforms, we’ve seen an increase in airtime and also an increase in subscribers. “The challenge was to keep these new subscribers. Successful bet for Netflix.

37 million additional subscribers in 2020

If we look at 2020 as a whole, we see that Netflix has gained 37 million subscribers. A few days ago, the platform had a total of 203.7 million users. This is more than double what it was three years ago … evidence of extraordinary growth. Despite stiff competition, Netflix has done well. Disney + hit the bull’s eye again in 2020. In midsummer, the platform announced that it had reached 100 million subscribers a few months after its launch.

Netflix also said in its statement, “We believe we no longer need external investments to fund our day-to-day operations.” The company is therefore profitable and autonomous. While original content costs a lot of money to create, Netflix no longer needs outside funding to support its growth. The company recently announced a partnership with New Mexico to expand one of its studios. Proof that all is well for the entertainment giant.