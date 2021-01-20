In the country instead of in the air: How states and oil companies work to store CO2 – the economy

From Saudi Arabia to Norway, the controversial storage of CO2 as a means of combating global warming is experiencing a new boom. Wealthy Gulf monarchies and global energy companies are investing in carbon storage technologies (CCUS) to find ways to avoid CO2.

Environmentalists are critical of this technology and many politicians in Germany are against it. Just a few days ago, the Environmental Committee of the Federal Assembly rejected the FDP’s request to use the possibilities of geological storage of CO2. However, CCUS is gaining more and more friends internationally, not least in the oil industry. More than 40 CCUS systems are under construction worldwide and another 21 are already in operation – there were only eight ten years ago.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that power plants and industrial plants currently capture approximately 40 million tonnes of CO2 per year before they can increase the greenhouse effect. A small part of the captured carbon dioxide is used in the chemical industry or for the production of building materials, most of which are compressed and stored underground.

BP and Shell are also investing

According to the IEA, states and companies could use CCUS to capture approximately 600 billion tonnes of CO2 emissions over the next 50 years and then send them to storage or use them for other purposes. Investment in storage is becoming more attractive due to the rising costs of CO2 emissions. In addition, more and more regions of the world and societies are pushing for the goal of climate neutrality.

This also includes oil companies: BP and Shell want to operate in a climate-neutral way by 2050. OGCI, an association of 12 oil multinationals, wants to reduce its members’ CO2 emissions by up to 52 million tonnes a year by 2025.

CO2 storage is supposed to help, but so far the benefits of CCUS are fading alongside emissions from the energy sector: the 40 million tonnes of CO2 that are bound by CCUS a year are offset by 33 billion tonnes a year from oil and gas.

Trucks that weigh their exhaust gases

However, CCUS supporters hope for much greater effects. Ahmad al-Kowaither, chief technology officer at the Saudi state-owned oil company Aramco, is investigating the use of captured carbon dioxide in the production of plastics and concrete. In addition, Aramco is experimenting with trucks that capture almost half of their CO2 emissions and store them in a vehicle, Kowaither reported on CNN in the USA. According to Kowaither, 800,000 tons of CO2 are to disappear every year in the Aramco oil field below the desert. The same amount is to be drawn underground in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Thousands of kilometers further north, the Norwegian government approved an even larger project shortly before the turn of the year. The state-owned company Equinor has teamed up with oil multinationals Shell and Total to capture carbon dioxide from Norwegian industrial plants and make it disappear about two and a half kilometers below the seabed. Starting in 2024, a project called “Northern Lights” aims to destroy 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 each year.

Warning of easy way out

Experts warn against the impression that CCUS offers an easy way out. “Using one tonne of CO2 industrially does not necessarily contribute to climate protection: All emissions from production and use must be taken into account in balance,” said Sabine Fuss of the Mercator Research Institute on Global Commons and Climate Change (MCC) in Berlin. If the use of captured CO2 requires a lot of energy, higher CO2 emissions could result.

Above all, it has been criticized for its use for oil extraction. In this process, the captured CO2 is pressed into the oil field to better extract the oil. Most of the CO2 remains underground. According to the IEA, half a million barrels of oil are extracted in this way every day, mostly in the USA – today it is the most widely used form of CO2 storage. Many experts and environmentalists criticize the fact that carbon dioxide is used to produce oil, which in turn produces CO2.

In Norway, carbon dioxide remains completely underground. “Send CO2 back to where it came from,” is the Norwegian Equinor’s motto. Theoretically, as much carbon dioxide could be stored under the sea near Norway as the country would produce in 1,000 years.