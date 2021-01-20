Microsoft is investing $ 2 billion in Cruise and specializes in autonomous vehicles

Microsoft just invested $ 2 billion in Cruise, a company that specializes in autonomous driving and was acquired by General Motors in 2016. Its value is now estimated at $ 30 billion. This maneuver proves the renewed popularity of autonomous driving systems, which, like Uber, had a difficult time and were forced to sell their technology to startup Aurora.

This investment is the most important for Cruise in more than 18 months, when Japanese giant SoftBank invested more than $ 2 billion in the company. In addition to Microsoft, Honda also contributed, but it is not known to what extent. Cruise now brings Google’s sister company Waymo to the forefront of startups specializing in autonomous vehicles.

Microsoft’s contribution will benefit both companies. Companies that want to market their autonomous driving systems on a large scale need to have a very robust cloud computing service in place. Cruise, but also General Motors, can thus use Microsoft’s Azure platform, which “helps them to develop and generalize autonomous transport,” explains Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft.

This is a great opportunity for Redmond Company to test their advanced technology in real life. When the company hits agreements on connected cars, particularly by providing digital chassis and cloud computing services for Volskwagen, BMW, and Ford, it will take its first major foray into the world of autonomous vehicles. It will also be able to confront Amazon, its big rival in the cloud computing sector, as Jeff Bezos’ firm just bought startup Zoox last year.

After a rather difficult period, the autonomous vehicle sector has seen significant growth. For example, Luminar, a company that develops laser sensors specifically for self-driving cars, has skyrocketed its market value to nearly $ 10 billion. The upcoming agreement between Apple and Hyundai on the design of the Apple Car, which we have been hearing about for several years, shows that the sector is indeed in a growth phase. According to some analysts, the value of this market could reach trillion euros in the coming years.