the tool for hiding trolls on Twitter

Daily use of Twitter is good. To keep watch, to participate in current trends, to buzz in one sentence … However, as in many social networks, there are trolls who happen to be seen on his timeline or in the notifications of tweets that we prefer to ignore.

To counter this and regain control of her laundry experience, Tracy Chou started the Block Party. This free tool offers various solutions to combat online abuse and harassment. Block Party can, for example, filter unwanted mentions on Twitter in order to continue using the social network normally.

Take control of your online experience

The operation of Block Party is very simple and the configuration takes place in 4 steps. First, you need to register with Block Party and link your Twitter account.

Filters can then be defined to identify the accounts that should appear in Twitter mentions. For example, it is possible to keep seeing the people I follow, who I follow and who follow me, verified users, or even people we recently replied to.

Feel more secure on the web

Once the filters are defined, Twitter can be used in the normal way, both on the web and in the mobile version. In Block Party, and more precisely on the Lockout Folder tab, it is possible to find and “write down” the filtered content to check what was said.

It is also possible to invite friends so that they can review the blocked mentions. A handy feature that allows “a load” to be shared that is sometimes difficult to handle.

Block Party has been in closed beta for a year and the tool is now open to everyone. In the future, Block Party should work with other platforms and introduce paid subscriptions while keeping a free version.

The feedback on the tool has been very positive and particularly insists on taking control of the experience on Twitter so as not to be overwhelmed by trolls or harassment.