Americans can still invest in Tencent, Alibaba, and Baidu

Despite the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, American companies can still invest in the three Chinese giants Tencent, Baidu and Alibaba. This decision goes against the advice of the Pentagon and the State Department, reports the Wall Street Journal.

Indeed, the three companies, along with dozens of other companies originating in China, have been investigated by American authorities for possible links to the Middle Kingdom Army and US intelligence and security agencies. If there is any evidence that this is the case, the companies will be placed on a special list owned by the Pentagon, giving U.S. investors a chance to dispose of them entirely by November.

For several weeks, Treasury officials clashed with the Pentagon and State Department on the matter, and it was the first to win. After a final meeting between these people and the National Security Council, at which it was also agreed to put the three Chinese giants on the list, no agreement could be reached. Baidu, Tencent and Alibaba will therefore not be on the list, but nine more Chinese companies will be added, in addition to 100 subsidiaries of companies already on the list.

Treasury’s Steven Mnuchin said the three companies are way too important to be on the list. They participate in a wide variety of markets, are listed on the stock exchange and in partnership with several American companies. Thus, their inclusion on such a list would have a catastrophic economic impact and could destabilize markets. The trade war between the two leading economic powers has already had many negative consequences, putting certain companies aside and forcing investors to remove certain derivatives of the companies on the list.

For Roger Robinson, managing director of RWR Group, the refusal to ban the three companies would be “a recipe for America to be taken hostage by China’s success in increasing its investments in American financial markets”. Indeed, his company produced a report confirming that China is trying to create a military cloud computing platform. For this, she would have hired Alibaba and Tencent, among others.