Women on executive boards: what the quota on supervisory boards has brought – the economy

No ambition can be seen in the proportion of women on the boards of large German corporations. As the current “female managers’ barometer” from the German Institute for Economic Research (DIW) shows, at the end of last year, there were 101 executives in the 200 companies with the highest turnover. That was seven more than a year ago. Approximately twelve percent of the positions on board are occupied by women – an increase of only one percent compared to 2019.

“Unlike some supervisory boards, most of its meetings are still mostly men at the table,” said Katharina Wrohlich, head of the DIW research group. Because: Since 2016, 30 percent of positions on the supervisory board of large, co-decided listed companies must be held by women. So far, there is no legal requirement for board members regarding the proportion of women. That should change.

The federal government recently introduced a quota for women listed on the stock exchange with the same co-decision. If your board consists of at least four members, one of them must be female. The Bundestag still has to decide on the laws. According to DIW, this regulation will apply to 74 companies. Of these, 30 have not yet complied with the request. According to DIW, if these companies adhered to a minimum participation of women in the future, the share of women on executive boards would increase to approximately 21 percent.

Other countries are significantly further away

According to the Brussels-based initiative “European Woman on Boards”, Germany is only in the lower middle zone throughout Europe in terms of promoting women in leadership positions. Norway, France, the United Kingdom, Finland and Sweden perform significantly better in the “gender diversity index” calculated by the Kantar market researcher for 18 European countries.

“It’s time for something to finally happen on the executive boards after the supervisory boards,” said study author DIW Wrohlich. “It’s also in the interest of companies, because greater gender diversity usually has an extremely positive effect.”

Your work is underlined by a statement by 60 members of the Supervisory Board who were interviewed as part of a research project at the Free University of Berlin. Anja Kirsch, a research assistant at Professorship for Personnel Policy, spoke to 30 women and 30 men with mandates in 75 listed companies about the impact of more women on regulators. The result: interactions, discussions and decisions would be significantly better.

Positions on board are more difficult to obtain

Respondents found a friendlier atmosphere, more courtesy and mutual respect. In addition, the discussions were described as multilateral. The notion that women on boards of directors have particularly averse and altruistic views has not been confirmed. “Women seem likely to question the board’s proposals and decisions and ask for more information,” Kirsch said. Greater diversity can therefore help to better control board members. Given the recurring cases of senior management fraud – as most recently in the case of Wirecard – this is an important finding, in their view.

The quota for supervisory boards adopted in 2015 shows that the binding requirements are effective: in 2017, the companies concerned exceeded the prescribed 30% threshold. In the fall of 2020, the proportion of women was around 36 percent. It remains to be seen whether the minimum participation of board members may lead to a similar development. The number of potential candidates is significantly lower, Wrohlich said, because board members usually have many years of managerial experience and are recruited from a hierarchical level directly below the board. But: women are also enormously under-represented there.