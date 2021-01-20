Amazon, Microsoft and Google largely dominate the European cloud market

The cloud market continues to grow over the years. In the third quarter of 2020, it will now reach 6 billion euros in Europe. Apparently good news, and yet the European actors are not doing such a good operation. Indeed, the European cloud market is largely dominated by the American web giants Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

A booming market with no advantages for European cloud players

The market share of European companies in the cloud sector in Europe has fallen by 10% in three years. This despite the Union’s efforts to create a strong ecosystem on the old continent. We are obviously thinking of the start of Gaia-X, a Franco-German European cloud project.

A project launched by Paris and Berlin with the aim of creating a European giant that can offer services that meet a certain number of security criteria and European standards, but above all compete with the giants of the Internet. In the opinion of the two economics ministers, digital sovereignty and economic performance are two goals that the introduction of Gaia-X aims to achieve.

The cloud market saw impressive growth in 2020. Sales in this still very promising market rose by 33% to 33 billion euros in the third quarter of 2020 compared to the previous year. Dollar.

You will understand that the sector is still dominated by the three giants Amazon, Microsoft and Google. This is also the case in Europe. A recent study by Synergy Research shows that the value of the European cloud market tripled from just under 2 to 6 billion euros between the first quarter of 2017 and the third quarter of 2020.

A market share that is decreasing a little more every year

Apparently good news hiding another reality. Indeed, the major European cloud operators, including Deutsche Telekom, OVHCloud and Orange Business Services, have lost market share. From 2017 to the present, they have grown from 26%, an already small market share, to 16%.

Synergy Research explains, “IaaS and PaaS make up nearly 80% of the market and are also growing faster than the smaller segment of hosted or managed private cloud. The strongest growth was seen in PaaS with database, IoT and analytics services. “

Gartner predicts that the managed services landscape in the cloud will become increasingly sophisticated and competitive. In fact, by 2022, up to 60% of companies will be using the cloud-managed service offering of an external service provider, which is double the percentage since 2018.

Amazon, Microsoft and Google are particularly well established in Europe. The three large American cloud providers now have 67 data centers in Europe and more than 150 additional local points of presence. European companies face a major challenge …