PayPal is the first foreign company to own 100% of a payment platform

On December 31, 2020, PayPal completed the buyback of the 30% missing in the capital from Chinese GoPay. If American corporations have not disclosed the details of this acquisition, and specifically its financial terms, PayPal will be the first foreign company to own 100% of a payment platform in China with this final blowout. According to Reuters, this comes after the American application had already been licensed by the Chinese authorities to be the first foreign FinTech company to offer online payment services in China. A license granted in 2019 when PayPal announced its entry into the Chinese market after its 70% stake in GoPay.

PayPal in China: A dwarf among the giants in a Titanic market

However, the news is also synonymous with the work of PayPal, which must now cement its position vis-à-vis local giants who are already well established in the habits of the population. Because if the American company has taken full control of GoPlay, it will still own one of the smallest providers of online payments in the gigantic Chinese market. It will have to deal with services like Alipay (owned by Ant Group and a former subsidiary of Alibaba) and WeChat (owned by Tencent), which are very popular in China.

PayPal can count on some strengths, however, such as the recruitment of Hannah Qiu last August. The businesswoman (former managing director of OneConnect, a subsidiary of the Ping An Group) was given responsibility for implementing a long-term strategy in China. The PayPal project in China could overwhelm even the most imposing of its competitors. In announcing the results for 2019, the group specifically announced that it will focus on cross-border payment solutions for Chinese merchants and consumers. Specifically, the idea is to connect China’s commercial ecosystem to the global PayPal network, Reuters notes. In this area, however, PayPal has to deal with Chinese startups that are also targeting this area of ​​activity, such as XTransfer.