At Green Week: Farmers demand a supplement for the German food industry

The future starts a little uneven. Messe Berlin spared no technical effort to make his first purely digital Green Week a success. However, the broadcast of the introductory press conference from the modern studio will stop after an hour. Instead of the head of the fair, the president of farmers and a representative of the food industry, a previously unknown person suddenly appears on the screens, who probably lectures in Russian. At least the Russian flag in the background indicates that there is no translation.

Green Week 2020: The halls are empty, the fair will take place purely digitally. Photo: dpa Green Week 2020: Visitors will have fun at a stand in Norway. Photo: AFP

Last year it was 400,000 visitors

Last year, the world’s largest food and agricultural fair in Berlin was visited by 400,000 people, and this year, due to the corona, you can only watch cooking and talk shows on the Internet. Despite the “extensive program”, the head of the exhibition, Martin Ecknig, sees a two-day digital event with a crying eye: “Taste, smell, feeling, it can only be done live,” says Ecknig, hoping that spectators will soon return to the exhibition halls. But even then, digital formats should not disappear. Ecknig, who took up this role at the beginning of the year, plans “Messe Plus” as a future concept, a combination of digital elements, on-site events and new business models.

Farmers complain about falling prices

One occupational group currently suffers particularly from its old business models. The president of the German Farmers’ Association, Joachim Rukwied, complains about the fall in prices, which mainly affects dairy and pig farmers. “Prices are too low,” says the farmer’s president. The African swine fever and the temporary closure of slaughterhouses owed to the Corona cases have resulted in a million pigs stuck in slaughter ready for slaughter, putting pressure on prices. The farmer currently receives a good 20 euros for a piglet, “but the cost is 50 to 60 euros”. In addition, the demands on animal welfare and environmental protection are growing, which makes production in this country even more expensive.

Pig cycle: Prices are in the basement. Photo: dpa

The farmers’ association would like a German bonus

Rukwied would like to see mandatory origin and breeding marking and a “German bonus” in favor of German farmers. German farmers are to be rewarded with an appropriate supplement for their higher standards. Talks with retailers continue. Rukwied believes that consumer demand for regional foods increased during the corona crisis. “Farmers’ businesses have grown,” said the farmer’s president.

“Food trade associations and companies have a strong intention to play a part in securing the future of agriculture in Germany,” said Christian Böttcher, spokesman for the Food Trade Association (BVLH), on Rukwieda’s initiative. Agriculture has been conducting “intensive talks” for weeks on how to come up with viable solutions. “We will only succeed in this if everyone, processors and agriculture in all their organizational breadth, come together for a meeting,” Böttcher emphasized.

Shopping for hamsters: It was a challenge for food producers. Photo: imago images / MiS

Then the food industry should be at the table. This industry also had a challenging corona year. Hamster purchases in March pushed companies to the limit. It was an “enormous effort” to fill the shelves, emphasizes Stefanie Sabet, executive director of the Federal Association of the German Food Industry. For German citizens, however, it was a reassuring experience that they did not have to worry about food supplies. The Corona year brought the industry a slight decline in sales by 0.3 percent to 184.7 billion euros. The main reason is exports, which fell by 1.9 percent to 61.3 billion euros.

Organic growth in times of crisis

The organic sector, on the other hand, is one of the crown’s winners. According to the Federal Ministry of Agriculture, organic food sales increased by an estimated 17 percent to a good 14 billion euros compared to the previous year. A ministry survey shows that many random buyers have become ordinary buyers. 37 percent of respondents say they buy organic regularly. In the foreground are eggs, followed by fruits and vegetables.

The federal government wants to double the share of organic farming to 20 percent by 2030, and the European Commission intends to even reach 25 percent organic farming by then in the interests of environmental protection. “The problem will not be solved if 75 percent of the areas remain the same,” warns Felix Prinz zu Löwenstein, head of the federal organic food industry.