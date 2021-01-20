WeChat continues its advances in e-commerce

WeChat, a subsidiary of Tencent, held its annual developer and business partner conference virtually. During one day, the super Chinese application celebrating its 10th anniversary described its performance and the novelties being prepared for its more than 1 billion users.

A year ago we came back to monetizing WeChat mini-programs. These third-party services were launched in 2017 with the aim of making the application a platform similar to Apple’s App Store. They allow users to do almost anything online: buy clothes, order food, hail a cab, and so on. WeChat has announced that it will enable nearly $ 250 billion in transactions through these mini-programs. This is twice as much as in 2019.

WeChat mini programs offer many games, but also offer other services that are very useful for Chinese life. The messaging service is now a real online infrastructure. If we don’t know the number of third-party programs hosted in the application, we know that just a year after the mini programs started, that is, in 2018, they were over 1 million.

Tencent intends to leverage the mini-programs to leverage the development of its fintech sector, for which digital payments are an important source of income. In addition, WeChat announced the launch of Minishop last summer to attract small businesses to its application, but also to get closer to an e-commerce platform.

The conference was also an opportunity for the company to provide figures on its impressive audience. She announced that her games were reaching more than 500 million monthly users thanks to an increase in female and medium users. Additionally, 500 million users have tested the WeChat search feature, while 240 million people have used the payments feature, which was launched in 2019, known as “Payment Rating”. The latter is a rating system that works like a royalty program “to build trust between dealers and users”. After all, 130 million users are now using the professional version of WeChat.

Super app creator Allen Zhang announced news of the short video format launched by the service to compete with TikTok without disclosing its performance.