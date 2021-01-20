An intuitive tool for managing social networks at a very low cost

As a community manager, managing the social networks of one or more companies is not always easy if the right tools are not used! Publishing various messages on each network takes time, and especially content programming.

SocialQ + is a tool that allows you to collaborate, plan and analyze the publications on various social networks such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Telegram, Google My Business and YouTube. An alternative to well-known tools like Hootsuite or Buffer and therefore ideal for social media managers and community managers.

The ability to automate social media posts

SocialQ + offers several important features, such as: B. The best time to post or the full automation of posts. It is therefore the tool that decides when the posts will be published after the publication schedule has been defined. It is also possible to republish certain posts automatically, which saves (a lot) of time.

In terms of content, SocialQ + allows all posts: links, photos, videos, GIFs … All media are published in uniform mode, with the exception of videos on LinkedIn (due to an API limitation).

Save time every day

Please note that there is no limit to the number of posts that can be scheduled. The programming is therefore unlimited, which makes it easier to organize and plan long-term publications.

The tool also provides insights into the different posts: reach, engagement, sales … Useful for analyzing what is working or not and reproducing best practices!

If you’re interested in SocialQ +, the tool is available for life for just $ 17. This price includes the publication on the various social networks mentioned above and the reports, as well as the next programming tools, the use of photo and video or the import via the cloud. Responsive support is also available. A unique offer that allows you to test the tool at low cost. And if the tool works, this is the opportunity to take advantage of an offer to use an ideal tool for programming in networks!

Among the upcoming functions we can do programming on Pinterest, Reddit, Tumblr …

