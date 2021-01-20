Jack Ma is back

On January 20, 2021, Jack Ma spoke to Chinese teachers working in rural areas in a live video. This is the first media appearance of the founder of Alibaba since October 24, 2020. This absence had fueled many rumors so far.

The last few months and especially the end of 2020 have been marked by a strong questioning of the power of the Chinese digital giants and especially the Ant Group. Formerly a subsidiary of Alibaba, it is one of the largest financial companies in the world that also manages the Alipay service. In order to be able to better regulate the financial sector, the country had blocked the IPO of the Ant Group, which had been announced as spectacular.

Jack Ma previously gave a speech on October 24, 2020 accusing the Chinese regulator of stifling innovation and comparing it to “an old man’s club”. Words that obviously have not passed unofficially since then are attributed to this wave of reforms.

Jack Ma has been absent since then but is highly regarded by the media and enjoys speaking. The entrepreneur, who was due to appear on his own TV show in Africa in November, has been replaced by an executive from Alibaba. Chinese opinion was also very critical, calling it a “blood-sucking spirit”. Some Chinese search engines even mentioned the removal of his photos. Jack Ma was gone.

Rumors and speculation raged with no media exposure or signs of activity. In France (more than anywhere else), an infox called for the nationalization of Alibaba and Ant Group, with the government taking advantage of a forced sideline from their boss.

Now Jack Ma reappears without warning after an absence of weeks. On Wednesday, he broadcast a live video as part of his numerous charitable activities. The one that led to this return highlights the teachers who work in rural areas. Each year this work offers certain teachers a sum of money as a reward.

In addition to the recognition given to the profession, Jack Ma spoke about how he wanted to devote more time to his various philanthropic activities. “Lately my colleagues and I have been studying and thinking. We have made a stronger decision to dedicate ourselves to the philanthropy of education, ”he explains.

This recurrence is already reassuring investors. Alibaba Group’s shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange are up nearly 10% as of this writing.