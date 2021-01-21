Artificial cornea helps the 78-year-old patient to see again

A new type of operation was performed a few days ago at Rabin Medical Center in Israel by Professor Irit Bahar, director of the eye clinic at this health facility. A 78-year-old patient had progressive blindness for several years. He was recently implanted an artificial cornea by CorNeat Vision, an Israeli startup, which enabled him to regain his eyesight.

CorNeat Vision has developed an artificial cornea

The work of this startup specializing in biomimetic implants is very specific. Indeed, CorNeat Vision developed a synthetic cornea to overcome the lack of corneal graft donations. It is a latest generation medical device made from a biocompatible material that mimics the microstructure of the human extracellular matrix. It is this famous artificial cornea that was implanted into the wall of the eye of a 78 year old patient.

After the 3D cornea printed by Newcastle University scientists, here is CorNeat Vision’s artificial cornea. The latter enables the cells to synthesize the extracellular matrix, which enables a gradual integration of the tissue. An operation that marks a new stage in the history of medicine, but also in the career of this Israeli startup. CorNeat Vision had never tested its artificial cornea on a human patient before.

CorNeat Vision’s artificial cornea is placed under the conjunctiva. According to the researchers, this would promote quick healing. The Israeli startup has conducted numerous animal tests and found that the connection between the device and the tissue has been shown to be strong and durable. Blindness causes real complications on a daily basis and we now know that blue light can lead to premature blindness. A team of researchers at the Casey Eye Institute in Portland is working with CRISPR on another method to cure blindness.

Marketing time?

Gilad Litvin, Co-Founder of CorNeat Vision, is proud of this milestone. In a press release he said: “This is an extremely important step for CorNeat Vision, the key to our journey so that people around the world can enjoy their full visual potential. Given the exceptional visual performance of our device, expected healing and retention time, we plan to start a second study later this year with broader indications for approval of our artificial cornea as first-line therapy. “

CorNeat Vision is now considering marketing its artificial cornea. For this, the Israeli startup must receive the CE mark, but also the approval of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the regulatory authority in the USA and the National Medical Products Administration (NPMA), the equivalent in China. CorNeat Vision is still a long way off, but everything seems to be in place for its technology to reach hospitals around the world in the years to come.