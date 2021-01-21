Fortnite introduces soccer club skins

Starting Saturday, January 23rd, Fortnite players will have the option to purchase new soccer team skins. 23 of them are honored, but we can regret the lack of emblematic teams among them.

There will be 10 new outfits available with male and female variants that are compatible with all 23 teams. There are mainly jerseys, but also long-sleeved tracksuits: if you have one of these outfits, you can choose the one you want to wear from the clubs. 10 championships from all over the world are represented, including the A-League (Australian championship) or the J1 League (Japanese first division).

Here are the 23 available teams:

Manchester City FC (Premier League) Juventus (Serie A) AC Milan (Serie A) Inter Milan (Serie A) AS Roma (Serie A) Seattle Sounders FC (MLS) Atlanta United FC (MLS) Los Angeles FC (MLS) Santos FC (Brazilian Championship – Serie A) Wolverhampton Wanderers FC (Premier League) West Ham United FC (Premier League) Sevilla FC (LaLiga Santander) Sporting CP (Primeira Liga) Borussia Mönchengladbach (Bundesliga) FC Schalke 04 (Bundesliga) VFL Wolfsburg (Bundesliga) ) Rangers FC (Scottish Premier League) Celtic FC (Scottish Premier League) Cerezo Osaka (J1 League) Melbourne City FC (A-League) Sydney FC (A-League) Western Sydney Wanderers (A-League) EC Bahia (Brazilian Championship – BEIM series)

We noticed that no teams play in Ligue 1, but also some of the biggest clubs in the world, such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester United, Bayern Munich or Liverpool FC. In addition, Fortnite will add a new emote (the characters’ dances) based on the iconic celebration of Pelé with his fist in the air. Players had the chance to win this emote along with the new skins on January 20th during the Pelé Cup tournament, and Epic Games is hosting another on January 21st. Called the Faze City Cup, this is a new way to get these items for free.

Finally, the title Fortnite Creative introduces a new football-based game. “Players will use their bodies, picks, power ups, speed ups and more to beat their opponents and stay ahead of the curve in this 4v4 game mode. Each game has two rounds, with the winners meeting and the other teams battling for 3rd and 4th place in a different game, ”says Epic.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite has brought sporting elements to its platform: in 2018 it was the case with the NFL, the elite championship of American football. As a reminder, the Battle Royale has had unprecedented success since its release in 2017. Thanks to its flagship title, Epic Games made a profit of $ 3 billion in 2018.