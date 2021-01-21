With a digital vaccination card and AI: Can we travel like this again? – Economics

While the analog output cards of passengers returning from German health authorities were still yellowing in piles of paper, the “Eva project” was in full swing in Greece for a long time. The country, which is dependent on tourism, wanted to quickly allow corona-safe entrances. The government in Athens used artificial intelligence and self-learning algorithms in the summer.

“Instead of relying on inaccurate and general measures, such as two weeks of quarantine, Eva uses real-time data to make recommendations to decision-makers,” explains Big Data specialist Kimon Drakopoulos of the University of Southern California (USC). which helped develop the AI ​​platform. Eva creates risk profiles for passengers, monitors current test capacities and derives recommendations for targeted tests.

According to an overview for the European Parliament, Greece was the first country to use such a real-time dashboard to manage immigration. In this way, information from passengers was not only actually evaluated, but a screening system was also introduced, for example to automatically detect the contacts of a holidaymaker who was infected on arrival. The system provides comprehensive information about the corona and continues development through machine learning.

“Hopefully, scientists and policymakers around the world will work together, as in Greece, to develop effective evidence-based solutions,” said USC data specialist Vishal Gupta. The Eva model has not really caught on yet.

From exit cards to travel applications

For example, in November, Germany replaced paper maps only by registering digital input. This serves only the medical authorities to establish contacts and, in theory, also to monitor the quarantine, which remains an obligation. It also fits the picture that laboratories have only been sending the results of their tests to health authorities by fax since the beginning of January, as Federal Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) admitted this week.

While travel in the current corona wave is difficult to imagine, the UK has even discussed the possible suspension of all air traffic, for example, preparations are under way for a restart in the spring and summer. If the economy is on its way, the necessary measures are based on a Greek rather than a German approach.

IATA manager Alan Hayden hopes that “most major airlines” will soon be able to use a digital passport from the International Air Transport Association (IATA). Through this association, it coordinates almost 300 airlines. For example, in a mobile application, validated evidence of tests and vaccinations should be stored along with passport information. Singapore Airlines has been testing the application in everyday life since December, and Emirates and Etihad are advertising with the launch by April.

Contactless from check-in to the plane

Dissemination of the application could be accelerated by building on the existing digital infrastructure. For example, under the Timatic program, airlines have already verified travel documents. And a contactless identification application developed before Corona by software developer Evernym helped with the rapid implementation, according to IATA.

“Tests work like money – all faith in the system depends on how much everyone has confidence in the system,” Hayden said recently in a virtual panel discussion. “We need confidence in test results and vaccination results.” Then we can start removing border restrictions. “

The non-profit foundation “The Commons Project” and the World Economic Forum (WEF) are working on a similar application together with airports and airlines, but also other actors who could enable use throughout the travel chain to hotels. Lufthansa is working on both projects.

One of the side effects of digital travel documents, which are especially in demand in a pandemic, is the contactless journey across the airport to the plane. The goal is to ensure that passengers do not have to touch anything during check-in, passport and customs checks, said IATA Security Chief Nick Careen. With the help of biometric identification, documents or papers should no longer be passed between passengers and inspectors in order to avoid possible contamination.

EU heads of government are coordinating today

Although a number of digital tools will soon be available and industry standards may develop for them, they are ultimately only a means to an end. Governments will decide to speed up travel from the spring. The global mosaic of ever-changing travel regulations in Corone is likely to remain.

The European Union is striving for at least a common line of its members. The heads of state and government want to talk in their video video today about greater coordination of vaccination strategies and further pandemic management. In addition to the recognition of the tests, according to Brussels, this should also be evidence of vaccination while traveling.

Opinions differ. Some say that someone who has been vaccinated should no longer have limited freedom to travel. Unequal treatment of citizens could legally stand on shaky foundations, just like others. Ultimately, this could be a job for the European Commission.

Clarification is complicated by the relatively slow pace of the vaccination campaign in many EU countries. The World Health Organization (WHO) has spoken out against the vaccination certificate because vaccines are not yet available in sufficient quantities. By the way, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has officially launched the vaccination certificate – he already knows how it could work digitally. And summer will definitely come.