TikTok is testing a question and answer function

TikTok is currently testing a Q&A tool with some influencers, TechCrunch reports. Questions and answers that are very popular on the platform are simplified with this feature.

It was first Matt Navarra, social networking expert, who discovered the tool and revealed its existence on Twitter. TechCrunch wanted to know more so reached out to TikTok, who confirmed the news. The questions / answers are therefore tested by several people with a creation account with more than 10,000 subscribers who have decided to participate by activating the option in their settings.

The questions and answers are both available via the usual videos as life. To use this, users have two options: they can set their own comment as a question by clicking Questions and Answers, or they can send questions directly from the Questions and Answers link in the content creator’s profile.

This feature has become a very popular element on social networks. This is especially the case with Instagram where it is possible to offer questions / answers about their stories. The arrival of the option on TikTok is of particular importance: it is already very popular there. In fact, many influencers answer questions directed at them through video comments. These responses are sometimes used to clarify or add context, but they can also enable them to respond to people who criticize them.

After seeing the huge popularity of Q&A, TikTok decided to launch the feature. It is currently being tested worldwide and should be available for more creator accounts in the coming weeks, a spokesman for the application said. The influx of questions can be such that developers find it difficult to keep up. With the new tool, influencers can consolidate all inquiries in one place, even if they are not obliged to answer. all of them.

As a reminder: TikTok is a subsidiary of the Chinese giant ByteDance. It is immensely popular with younger people, so recently new measures to better protect the privacy of young people were announced on the platform.