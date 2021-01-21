The state is investing a further 570 million in the use of fiber optics in rural areas

While many households in 2021 are still limited to settling for sometimes capricious ADSL outside of the big urban centers, the state wants to accelerate and complete the use of fiber optics. To this end, the government is putting a further 570 million euros on the table. A significant investment granted as part of Emmanuel Macron’s post-COVID-19 pandemic recovery plan that aims to complete fiber deployment in rural areas by 2025. According to our colleagues at 01Net Today, 420 million euros have been released, but the allocation of the remaining budget (150 million) will be decided this summer.

Fiber for everyone, even in the country

The aim of this budget expansion is to allow rural areas that were not able to benefit from the Very High Speed ​​France Plan to be finally fiberised. A strategic problem like the pandemic has shown that teleworking, in many cases, requires fiber optic to be done in good conditions. As 01Net states, this kitten will benefit directly the Public Initiative Networks (RIP), which did not yet have a funding plan for the use of fiber in their respective regions. Pioneers: the Brittany and Auvergne regions, which will receive 150 and 123 million euros respectively, almost half of the total budget between them. Some, Seine-et-Marne, part of Aquitaine or even Aude are also affected to a lesser extent.

The goal of using fiber optic for everyone by 2025 and thus connecting all households with one another within four years is a goal that Emmanuel Macron set in continuation of the promises made by François Hollande. For his part, the former president wanted high-speed internet for everyone in 2022 – with “only” 80% of households having fiber optics.