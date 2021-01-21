a virtual office to bring teams together remotely

Office and social life has changed with the COVID-19 health crisis. For many people, professionals, or students, interactions are limited to vision conferences. No more physical contact, no more coffee breaks … An element that is nevertheless essential for well-being at work.

With Teamflow, Florent Crivello and his team decided to create a space where teams can meet despite the distance. The project was born while working at Uber, and he and his team switched to remote working. The camaraderie was gone…. Remote work is now established and represents the daily life of many people.

Feel at home in the office, too

In addition, you need to know more about it.

The remote control has advantages and with Teamflow the goal is to eliminate the disadvantages of the latter. For example, the tool makes it possible to only hear and be heard by people in the vicinity, to close the office door to have a private conversation, to play games or to chat in the common room, to write on a whiteboard or to take notes during a meeting .

Teamflow also offers “apps” such as post-its that anyone can write on: dashboard, drawing, task list … In contrast to physical offices with limited space, virtual offices are unlimited!

As in physical offices, it is possible to have the same interactions, but remote and therefore virtual! Before you could talk to anyone, all you had to do was get up from your desk. Today you have to open Slack, send a message, zoom link … it’s pretty long.

Teamflow is a paid tool with a subscription between $ 15 and $ 25 per month per seat! Both offers allow you to host an unlimited number of guests and meetings.

A practical tool that helps to limit frictional losses, to facilitate collaboration and exchange and to increase employee productivity!