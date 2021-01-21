Tips to improve productivity

The Covid-19 crisis has brought teleworking to the fore for almost a year. According to this article, one in seven French people teleworked as of September 2020 and the numbers have continued to rise since then. Most companies do everything possible to make it easier for their employees to work from home. But it remains a source of complication for many of us, particularly due to the difficulty of separating our personal and professional lives, the lack of high-performance equipment, or the decline in morale. So how can you optimize teleworking? Here are some tips for teleworking in the best of circumstances.

Equip yourself with high performance equipment

The key to teleworking in better conditions is to equip yourself with quality equipment. Unsurprisingly, you have a laptop or PC with you if your business doesn’t. You can also equip your new office with a second screen so that you can work on several software programs at the same time and increase your comfort. If you don’t enjoy using your laptop’s touchpad, use a mouse (wired or wireless) which is much more convenient.

One of the useful devices for optimizing teleworking is the printer. This enables you to print important documents or contracts that you need to sign quickly. It is important that you properly connect your hardware to your computer and have ink cartridges available to avoid failure. If your printer does not recognize ink cartridges, see if you have compatible models.

Focus on quality video calls

Video conferencing plays an important role in your teleworking days. Tools like Zoom, Skype or Microsoft Teams make communication between your colleagues easier. Thanks to these social networks, you maintain a social connection with your colleagues and can hold meetings at any time to continue working on your projects. And for everything to work optimally, you need a high quality internet connection. So choose the room with the best Wi-Fi connection to work. You can also place your box in a strategic place in your home for better WiFi, e.g. B. in the central room and outside the corners of a room to avoid interference.

More and more high-tech device brands are considering video conferencing tools. Such is the case with Dell, which has just developed a monitor with a Microsoft Teams button to make video calls easier. The aim is to provide quick access to video conferencing to improve the quality of work at home.

Create a bubble for better teleworking

Do you have the necessary equipment and the right internet connection? So all you have to do is create a little routine to optimize your teleworking. First, create an atmosphere that is conducive to concentration. Choose a bright and rather quiet place in your apartment or house. If several of you were teleworking in the same room, you can create a concentration bubble by equipping yourself with headphones. You can communicate better during your video calls without disturbing your roommates. Make sure you organize your work and take regular breaks. The aim is to keep a pace of life that is conducive to your personal and professional development.