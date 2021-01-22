Joe Biden is transforming the White House grounds to make them more accessible, modern, and inclusive

Just hours after his inauguration, Joe Biden offered a major overhaul to the White House’s official website. Dark fashion, accessibility, social inclusion … the new President of the United States relies on modern design and trendy features that reflect the values ​​he wants to establish and promote during his mandate.

A new page for a new political start

After four years in office, Donald Trump left the White House on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 in favor of Joe Biden. And the least we can say is that the latter didn’t waste time making changes. Just hours after the oath, the newly elected president’s administration completely changed the official White House website.

Among the most notable changes, we keep the arrival of a dark mode that is activated by simply clicking on a round icon on the left side of the screen. This feature, extremely popular with users, belongs to the largest web and technology companies (Facebook, Apple, Instagram, Gmail, Slack, etc.). It has many benefits for good reason, including improved readability, reduced blue light, or even better battery savings.

Below this function there is another one that can be activated just as easily and with which you can change the size of the texts. A novelty that enables visually impaired people in particular to navigate the website more easily and access their information more easily. For the same reason, descriptions (alternative text tags) have been added to most of the photos available on the website.

The new White House website is also more inclusive. In the contact form, each user can select the pronoun specific to his or her identity. There are numerous possibilities: “she / she” (elle), “he / she” (il), “she / she” (iel), “other” (other) and even “prefer not to share”. communicate) can be selected. Also, keep in mind that Vice President Kamala Harris listed her pronoun herself on her Twitter bio.

It is also possible to change the language of the website – English by default – to Spanish. According to a 2019 census, 18.4% of the American population is Hispanic and Latino. By comparison, non-Hispanic blacks make up about 12.4% of the population.

Finally, and more anecdotally, Joe Biden’s teams posted a message on the White House website for cybersecurity experts. When you review the source code of this article, you will see the mention, “If you’re reading this, we need your help to rebuild better,” along with a link that leads to a recruiting page. A nice little Easter egg, although relatively relevant as anyone can access the site’s source code with a single click.

Joe Biden reiterates his desire to unite through the White House website

Joe Biden has been accused by his critics of being too old for the presidency and referred to as “Sleepy Joe” by his former rival Donald Trump. He gives them a real thumbs up on this new website. Using popular features and presenting a design that is both solemn and fashionable shows that the new President of the United States actually understands modern issues (at least in terms of communication) and that he is able to do it brilliantly to capture.

Joe Biden hammered even more during his campaign (and again after the Capitol conquest) that his priority would be to reunite the country. With features that enable greater accessibility and greater social inclusion, the new President of the United States shows that he will keep that promise during his mandate.