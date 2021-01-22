Animal Crossing launches its own line of makeup

Nintendo has announced its collaboration with cosmetics brand ColourPop to create a line of makeup inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons video game. The collection will be available from January 28, 2021 and includes ten products inspired by elements of the game (like flowers) and characters (like Isabelle).

The @ColourPopCo x Animal Crossing: New Horizons makeup collection features fun colors inspired by island paradise life, adding new shades to your look on January 28th! #ColourPopxAnimalCrossing

🏝️: https://t.co/KT70wQfwLu pic.twitter.com/JvKvDAidkK

– Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 15, 2021

Animal Crossing: a playground for brands

This isn’t the first time ColourPop has been inspired by pop culture: it has already marketed a makeup line inspired by Disney Princesses, another by Baby Yoda in The Mandalorian (hit series on Disney +) or even from the manga Sailor Moon and the video game Candy Land. By releasing a collection in collaboration with Nintendo, it shows that the life simulation game is still such a huge hit despite its release 10 months ago. In full confinement to a vast majority of the world’s population, the plant experienced an instant and colossal buzz, with nearly 13 million copies sold in 6 weeks. Its popularity has not decreased since then: more than 26 million copies were sold by the end of 2020.

Given these colossal numbers, brands from various industries took the opportunity to set up marketing activities within the game. For example, IKEA released a catalog that consisted only of the furniture available in the game. Ready-to-wear and even haute couture (including Valentino and Marc Jacob) offered their virtual clothing collections there. Even Joe Biden made a notable entrance into this little world during his presidential campaign with signs of support to be planted on his island. In short, anything that relates directly or indirectly to this game where life is good turns into gold.

Marketing and gaming don’t always rhyme

The use of video games as a marketing channel for brands has become a strong trend in recent years. It is indeed an ideal medium to reach a population that is very adamant, especially the youngest. However, not all communication campaigns are always successful. Some may even have the opposite effect desired. We’re particularly thinking of the advert for Amazon Original’s The Boys TV series, which went very badly according to players on UFC4, an MMA simulation game. Why does a clothing line work for GEMO in Animal Crossing and not an advertisement for a TV series? “The world of games has to match the product. If you’re an elf in a World of Warcraft forest, you don’t want to sell Coca-Cola, ”analyzes Yann Leroux, a psychologist who specializes in video games.

Conclusion For a publicity stunt to work in conjunction with a video game, consistency is required, as with Adidas, which developed soles that are connected to FIFA Mobile. In part, Animal Crossing fans invited to change their looks should be receptive to the new makeup collection, which this time does not brighten their virtual life, but real life.