a change to better regulate social networks

Last weekend the government added a new amendment to its bill “Strengthening Respect for the Principles of the Republic”, better known as the “Against Separatism” law. The latter aims to better regulate digital platforms and is ahead of the European Union, as the digital services law passed by Commissioners Margrethe Vestager and Thierry Breton will not be put to a vote until the end of the year.

This amendment includes some provisions of the Avia Act, a large part of which has been approved by the Constitutional Council. The text therefore aims to capture all the stages of moderation of the content that has been published on platforms such as YouTube, Facebook or even Twitter and has a large audience. First of all, they have to expand their terms of use to show prohibited content and the applicable penalties, but also define the manner of moderation so that users have the right to the greatest possible transparency.

In the same category

Quantum computers: Macron releases 1.8 billion euros

In addition, the reporting of problematic content must be simplified. This applies to content that defends crimes, war crimes, crimes against humanity and slavery, but also incites hatred against people based on their origin, their religion, their sexual orientation or their disability. The words defense of terrorism, pimping, sexual harassment and “giving minors access to violent or pornographic news” are also targeted, Le Figaro reports.

Therefore, the platforms are obliged to keep the person who reported a piece of content up to date with the progress of the process, while abusive reporting can be punished. Users who have given hate speech should also be informed of the reason for which they are being punished. The amendment also specifies that the platforms’ response must be proportional to the severity of the content posted and it is imperative that the judicial authorities be contacted if the error is serious.

The text also introduces a new offense: “Endangering the lives of others by disseminating information about a person’s private, family or professional life that would allow them to identify or locate the target, themselves or members of their family to expose them to an immediate risk of harm to life, physical or mental integrity or property. “This decision follows the assassination of Professor Samuel Paty, but also the wave of harassment from teenage Mila.

It is the CSA that is responsible for the proper functioning of this new system. Social networks are therefore obliged to provide activity reports, but above all to reveal to them how their moderation algorithms are doing their job. Finally, if it deems it necessary, the Board may ask for a higher number of moderators to monitor the platforms in France. On the sanctions side, the platforms risk fines of up to 20 million euros, or 6% of their global sales, if they fail to seriously and repeatedly comply with the law. If they refuse to submit their activity reports to the CSA, this fine can be 1% of annual sales.

With this amendment, France is pulling the rug out from under the foot of the European Union, which seems to annoy Brussels. “If the French imagine that this will prevent the Parliament or the European Council from changing the text of the Commission, they are wrong,” a source from the European institutions told the media Politico.