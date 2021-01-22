According to analysts, podcasts are not profitable

Two years after the start of its project, has Spotify achieved its goal of becoming number 1 in the world in the podcast scene and thus no longer solely dependent on music? The success appears to be mixed, explains the analyst firm Citi, which was acquired by the CNBC media.

Analysts see no impact from Spotify investments

“The pace of premium additions (up to Q3 Y20) and app download dates (up to Q4 Y20) are showing no significant benefit from recent podcast investments. Analysts wrote about the Swedish giant.

In the same category

Asia: Online video market tops $ 30 billion

“We fear that Wall Street could reassess the company’s underlying worth if podcasts fail to free Spotify from its dependence on music labels. And that would be bad for Spotify’s multiple and stock value, ”they continued. At the same time, the stock market shares fell by 6.5%.

Spotify has invested colossal resources in this format

Specifically, despite the enormous investments, the experts see no benefit for Spotify. However, the streaming platform has spent more than € 800 million developing its podcast offering to bolster advertising and attract more premium subscribers. In particular, it bought companies like The Ringer, Megaphone, Gimlet, or Anchor to accomplish this. In addition to these acquisitions, Spotify has worked hard to get exclusive content and can boast of offering podcasts from Michelle Obama, Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian West, or even Prince Harry and his wife. Meghan Markle.

The streaming giant has also made every effort to properly promote podcasts on its platform. In addition to offering recommendation lists to users and initiating design changes, in-app voting was also introduced. This allows listeners to interact directly with the creators of the podcast. In addition, there has recently been the question of a premium subscription specifically for podcasts, always with a view to developing its format in order to take it to another dimension.