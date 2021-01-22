Autonomous driving: Tencent partners with Geely

According to CNBC media, Tencent has just teamed up with Geely, Volvo’s parent company, in the field of autonomous and intelligent driving.

Geely is expanding its partnerships with technology giants

The announcement comes just days after Geely partnered with another Chinese giant, Baidu. The two companies want to develop an electric car together. Geely aims to develop its technology through partnerships with giants in the sector. The automaker has also partnered with Apple supplier Foxxcon to sell products and services to the global auto industry.

In the case of Tencent, the collaboration will mainly focus on “the areas of digitization, intelligent cockpits, autonomous driving and low-carbon development,” the companies said. Tencent and Geely will work on a more digital and intelligent car by developing new applications for driving. Ultimately, they should research autonomous driving systems. The partnership makes sense here because Tencent has a department specializing in cloud computing, an essential element in the development of intelligent driving systems.

A sector that is getting going again and attracting the biggest names in the industry

After a few difficult years, the autonomous driving sector is picking up speed, and more and more tech giants, whether American or Chinese, are very interested in it. For example, the number 1 e-commerce company in the Middle Kingdom, Alibaba, set out to conquer this market in 2018. On the American side, Amazon acquired the startup Zoox and entered the market with it. this domain.

More recently, Microsoft has invested heavily in Cruise, a subsidiary of General Motors, to enable it to operate its Azure cloud computing platform. Apple will also enter the autonomous car market with its famous Apple Car, for which Cupertino company is expected to sign an agreement with Korean manufacturer Hyundai in the coming months. Without forgetting Waymo, a sister company of Google that is one of the major players in the world of autonomous driving.