a free health service for young parents

Alan held an online press conference on January 19, 2021. Founded in 2016, French AssurTech looked back on the first four years introducing Alan Baby, free insurance for new parents. Alan also announces that in 2020 he achieved 99% of his goals by reaching 139,000 users on his platform. An increase of 105% and a turnover of 90 million euros.

Alan Baby, Alan’s new personal service

During its press conference, the French startup stated that it wanted to fight the phenomenon of medical psychological distress and increase transparency, fairness and access to information for daily health. Alan has refined his strategy over the years and today we can clearly see that AssurTech seeks to create an ecosystem of dedicated applications to respond to specific, concrete problems shared by hundreds of millions of people across Europe. Personalized health insurance for everyone.

It is precisely for this purpose that the Alan Baby Service is born. A personal service for young parents developed by Alan. A new special application was developed for this occasion. First of all, you will find: a medical chat with experts from early childhood, discussion groups to share parent-parent experiences, special content created with health professionals to follow your child step by step. Other services will disembark later.

105% growth in 2020

Jean-Charles Samuelian-Werve, CEO of Alan, used this press conference to explain: “After this extraordinary year, our belief, I would even say our responsibility, is that we need to develop healthcare. that helps people every day. Since we believe that everyone has different needs, we will develop these services for groups of people who have specific situations, problems, or questions. “

A new service that sees the light of day thanks in large part to Alan’s growth: an increase of 105% in 2020 and an annual recurring income of € 90 million. The AssurTech teams now consist of 274 people and Alan has recruited his own doctors to start a secure medical chat that has been available to his members anytime since October. In short, the limitation and 2020 will certainly have benefited the startup.

Alan spoke a few weeks ago with the announcement of end-to-end encryption for his application. A security protocol that only people who are communicating can read messages. To ensure medical confidentiality, Alan couldn’t miss this step. Neither Alan nor their hosts have access to the information exchanged in the medical chat between members and the medical team present on the platform. A huge competitive advantage for this French startup.