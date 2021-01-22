Macron releases 1.8 billion euros

Emmanuel Macron, who was present at Paris Salcay University on January 21, 2021, revealed his roadmap for the next five years on a quantum basis. After Macron presented a strategy to develop artificial intelligence in France in 2018 with a budget of 1.5 billion euros, he believes that quantum computers are an even more ambitious topic and that France may be one of the first countries to gain technological sovereignty in reach this area.

The entire quantum ecosystem will change dimensions

A person responsible for the project, a kind of Mr. “Quantum”, will be appointed in the coming days to implement this strategy initiated by the French government. Emmanuel Macron announced in his speech that this strategy would be supported by the Ministry of Research, the Ministry of Economy, Finance and Reconstruction and the Secretary of State for Digital Media and the Ministry of Armed Forces. A budget of 1.8 billion euros has been allocated for this project in order to make France a real leader in this market alongside the USA and China.

In the same category

Joe Biden is transforming the White House grounds to make them more accessible, modern, and inclusive

Logically, the research actors are at the center of this strategy. More than a third of the worldwide turnover is spent on this area: 700 million euros. The CEA, CNRS and Inria will have the tough job of creating the government’s desired plan of action on quantum. These three organizations need to coordinate research and collaborate with universities already working on the issue, particularly in Paris, Grenoble and Saclay. The researchers can then rely on technology entrepreneurs.

Building the new generation of computers

In fact, it’s the second part of the plan: conducting the research. But the government already knows it can count on Pasqal, a company that works with Atos and aims to bring France to the forefront of quantum technologies by 2022. Quantum Computing Could Change Everything If A New Health Crisis Hit The World. This technology, which has been talked about for many years, would allow the development of vaccines and drugs much faster.

Indeed, behind this strategy and thanks to the work of the researchers, the goal is to create new generation computers whose computing capacity will be much greater than that of the most powerful supercomputers we are working with today. Quantum Computing will enable new industrial applications and open up possibilities in various areas, especially in the transportation of tomorrow or in the space industry.

France shoulder to shoulder with the US and China?

President Macron also said, “This quantum strategy is part of the continuity of government policy on digital technology and research. We saw this through the recently passed law on the programming of research results, which will bring 25 billion euros for the study of ecosystems over a period of 10 years. We are also promoting this through the France Relance Plan, which aims to both get the economy going again and revitalize the economy, and to prepare France for 2030. “

In late summer 2020, Donald Trump announced a $ 1 billion plan to develop the quantum computer. The United States wants to create twelve new research institutes specializing in quantum. Behind the Americans’ strategy is also the fear that the Middle Kingdom will overtake it technologically. This new plan should allow the United States not to fall too far behind. While China launched the world’s first quantum communications network in 2017, researchers from the University of Science and Technology in China recently unveiled a quantum computer that is 10 billion times faster than Google’s …