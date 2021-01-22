an agreement between Google and the French press

After very long months of conflict, Google and the editors finally reached an agreement on neighboring rights, which was created in 2018 by a European directive. Mountain View and the Alliance de la Presse d’Information Générale (APIG) with 305 French media announced the news through a press release.

The signing of this agreement “within the framework of the competition authority” (final) opens the way for French publishers to compensation. The web giant will determine the remuneration of the media individually, and the latter will be “based on criteria such as the contribution to political and general information, the daily publication volume or the monthly Internet audience.” The agreement therefore defines the framework within which each The individual contracts not only cover neighboring rights, but also give the media access to Google News Showcase, a new feature in Google News that allows them to highlight expanded and enriched content with bullets, for example.

As a reminder: publishers can be paid for with neighboring rights if their content is available via digital platforms such as Google or Facebook. However, when the latter went into effect, Google circumvented it by less referring to the articles in the media demanding compensation from it. The publishers still had to abdicate as the search engine’s market share is enormous, but AGIP did not give up and filed a complaint against the company with the competition authority in October 2019. Finally, a clearing was seen in October 2020 when Google said it was about to reach an agreement with the French press. A month later, several French media outlets agreed on the Silicon Valley company.

The French editors weren’t the only ones having conflicts with Google. In Australia, Mountain View has not hesitated to reach out to the population to take action against a bill to protect the media.