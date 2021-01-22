Buying real estate: planning a safety reserve helps in bankruptcies – real estate – the economy

When looking for an apartment or family house, private builders are often dependent on the offers of turnkey providers. However, if a construction company goes bankrupt during the work, it is a difficult time for the builders: the construction project stops and results in additional costs. Depending on the situation, the development company bears the risks, including the loss of the financial liability. How bad the consequences of bankruptcy are depends on the contractual partner. The first question is whether the developer is building a property or whether the future owner has hired the company himself. How can the risk be kept low?

Own property brings security

Builders who build on their own land with a general contractor (GÜ) or a general contractor (GU) usually do not hit the company bankruptcy as hard as builders who buy from a developer. The Private Builders’ Association (VPB) sees an important difference in the model: If the development model were to remain the developer’s property until the end, general contractors and general contractors would always build on the builder’s property. This means: In the event of insolvency, builders who build with GU and GÜ still have their own property and everything that has already been built on it. When looking for suitable land, builders should ask local authorities about cheap building land for families. When purchasing land, the builder must take into account the purchase price and ancillary acquisition costs. The property values ​​determined by the evaluation committees provide a good orientation. Those who are not committed to exactly one place increase the chances of owning a house. It is important that the framework conditions, such as location and infrastructure, as well as the total cost of the house and property, are correct. There are construction companies that offer comprehensive services from a single source. This can save builders time and money. If a construction company recommends land, issues related to the development plan have usually been clarified and a land assessment is usually already available.

Collateral demand

Builders can mitigate financial risk in other ways – already when signing the contract. The Association of Private Builders (VPB) advises builders to promote in the contract at least ensuring compliance with the regulations to which they are legally entitled. In the case of turnkey construction, five percent of the construction costs are included if advances have been agreed. In the event of bankruptcy, this part is usually not enough to complete the construction. It is therefore advantageous to negotiate higher securities in the contract. VPB recommends ten percent. The second option: builders require the construction company or developer to submit a performance guarantee and a guarantee. Especially in large cities, the developer not only builds a house, but also brings real estate. In the event of bankruptcy, there is a risk of losing money and property. Because: The property is usually encumbered by a mortgage for financing by the developer. The bank provides the first access to these assets. In case the developer goes bankrupt.

Just stay calm

Bankruptcies are usually announced. A negligent construction site can be a hint and builders raise their ears when it is difficult or impossible to reach a company or a construction manager. When subcontractors pick up the delivered goods, it becomes difficult. Then it is important to keep calm. In the event of bankruptcy, it is necessary to wait for the decision of the liquidator. During this time, the construction project is stopped, usually for at least six months. Only after the insolvency administrator has been appointed and gained an overview will it be decided whether to continue building. At this stage, clients can only wait. It would be wrong to declare resignation right now: The so-called Notification of the transfer in the real estate cadastre is the only lifeline that buyers have. If the builders withdraw from the contract, they lose the “right to obtain ownership of the contract with the developer”, and thus the reservation in the real estate cadastre, which protects them.

Continue building alone and with others?

If, after six months – hopefully – everything becomes clear, builders should consider continuing to build themselves. Provided that the insolvency administrator allowed the building to continue. He must first acquire ownership of the property. As soon as the price for the property is paid, the judges have so far stated that the contract with the developer will be divided and the right to transfer is already due. Anyone who tears down the walls or covers the roof without permission can be held liable for damages. Florian Becker from Bauherrenschutzbund recommends documenting the construction work performed. The bank that finances the developer has the choice of letting the builder sit on the ruins or paying the payments already made to the account. They are usually not fully repaid: the value of the ruin is calculated.

It depends on the reputation

One cannot be discouraged by possible bankruptcies of companies and try to better hire reputable, economically sound companies. Builders should pay attention to the recommendations. Buying from a developer can be distributive: Those who want to finance an off-the-peg house or apartment are often more likely than an individualist looking for something extravagant.

The Building Contract Act protects consumers

Many builders choose to work with a key provider or developer to build their property. Since 2018, the following applies: building owners have the right to a comprehensive description of the building.

According to the Building Contract Act, this must include information on the main characteristics of the building and the time of completion, explains the Association of Private Builders (VPB). If this has not yet been determined at the beginning of the construction, the duration of the construction work must be determined instead. The building specifications must also be available in writing in good time before the contract declaration is submitted.

This would give builders enough time to check construction specifications and quality of service, compare prices and, if necessary, call in an independent expert, according to experts.

You will find what the building description must contain in detail in the VPB manual “Building description for turnkey construction”. (with DPA)