A complete tool for taking screenshots and annotating files

Often times, to show an idea, change, or best practice, screenshots (also known as screenshots) are taken. Problem, adding annotations is not always easy, but the hardest part is finding them in time as the screenshots are often moved to the trash …

Markup Hero is a complete tool that allows you to take high quality screenshots and annotate all files: images, PDFs, websites, etc. The tool improves productivity. The tool works on Mac, Windows, Chrome, Linux and Mobile, so you can work regardless of the operating system you are using. A handy tool for product managers, content teams …

A full suite of tools!

Once the Markup Hero application has been downloaded and opened, you can download an image or PDF file, or copy a site link or image. To make an idea easy to explain, you can add text. Move it, change the color or insert other images.

All files added and annotated can be easily found so no changes will be lost. A history and all shared files are easily accessible.

Feedback sent immediately

Markup Hero integrates with Slack and Google Drive to open files or documents directly from Slack messages. Once the image has been edited and annotated, sharing is easy thanks to a simple link for instant sharing. Thanks to the different integrations, the annotations can be displayed directly in the preview.

Markup Hero has no storage or bandwidth restrictions. Access to files can be public (anyone with the link can access them) or private (which restricts access).

The tool starts at 39 US dollars and is for life! For this price, 3 users can use the tool, the maximum file size is 50MB, the number of downloads or files that can be accessed in the history is unlimited. This formula is usually offered for $ 180. Additional offers are available for $ 78 and $ 117, depending on your needs.

