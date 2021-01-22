More space for women: The Greens call for a policy of feminist mobility – the economy

Aspern has a woman’s face. In the new district at the gates of Vienna, Barbara-Prammer-Allee commemorates the President of the Austrian National Council, Ilse-Buck-Straße is named after the “gymnast of the nation” and the square was dedicated to the architect Zahe Hadid.

The new area of ​​urban development thus differs significantly from the rest of the Austrian capital, in which 3,750 streets are named after men. The situation is similar in the Federal Republic of Germany. According to the analysis, there were 14 male street names for every woman in Germany in 2015.

E-mobility, transport policy and mobility of the future: briefing on transport and intelligent mobility. For decision-makers and professionals from business, politics, associations, science and NGOs.

Free test now!

Naming in Aspern can be understood symbolically. In Seestadt, women and their needs are taken into account. An approach that has played a role in urban planning in Vienna for 30 years, led by urban planner Eva Kail. Their aim is to create a “neighborhood for everyone” that takes into account the different needs of mobility.

“Urban planning in general and transport planning in particular have simply been man-made,” says Juliane Krause, who has been working as a transport planner for about 30 years and runs her own consulting and planning office. This is one of the reasons why little attention has been paid to women’s concerns. The same applies to children and economically disadvantaged people and people with reduced mobility and orientation. Most European cities were designed by men for men.

No space for strollers, but four lanes for cars

For example, on Greifswalder Strasse in Berlin, it looks like this: four lanes through which cars, trucks and vans race, trams roll in and out of the city in the middle, separated in both directions by a green lane, used mainly as a dog toilet, becoming . Although there are pop-up cycle paths since the corona pandemic, the cycle path on the right side of the road is diverted by a sidewalk due to the construction site.

The mother with the pram tries to stretch the barrier and not collide with other pedestrians. The cyclist with the trailer must overcome the curb with a maneuver that is not completely harmless. This, in turn, does not bother the driver much, because he is sitting safely in his vehicle.

Greifswalder Strasse is often cramped for pedestrians and cyclists. Photo: Kai-Uwe Heinrich / Tsp

“The journey from your home to work and back, by car or public transport, has usually focused on urban planners in recent decades,” says Juliane Krause. Studies have shown that these are exactly the routes that men usually cross.

Overall, they travel much longer distances every day than women. The invalid work and short distances it takes, such as shopping in a supermarket or picking up children from a crèche or school, which are often overcome on foot in the city, have hardly played a role.

Cars are driven by men

Women walk significantly more often than men. It covers about 24 percent of their journeys on foot, while men only 20 percent. This is shown by the evaluation of the Braunschweig Transport Planning Office Plan und Rat. It is based on a study commissioned by the Federal Department of Transportation, which is based on data from 2017.

It also shows that a large number of cars are driven by men. Men sat behind the wheel halfway, women only 37 percent. When women drive a car, it’s usually like a passenger or in the back seat.

It is true that women under the age of 50 have a driver’s license almost as often as their contemporaries. However, more and more cars for men are still registered in Germany, although the proportion of female car owners has increased from 35 to 38 percent over the last ten years, as recently announced by the industry association VDA.

The Greens criticize the privilege of the company car

“The focus on male mobility behavior can also be seen in politics,” said Lisa Badum, a member of the Green Party, in an interview with Tagesspiegel Background. The previous transport policy was “focused mainly on the male standard worker”. Therefore, the policy was primarily concerned with how routes can be accelerated over long distances.

One example is the privilege of a company car, which mainly benefits men. Women drive a company car much less often. Badum therefore calls for the abolition of tax privileges for gas-powered company cars. It also has a positive impact on climate goals, says the politician. “Feminist mobility policy is also more climate-friendly,” said Greens politician.

In fact, women are increasingly involved in the mobility debate. More and more women’s networks and platforms are being set up, especially in Berlin. This is also observed by the traffic planner Juliane Krause from Plan und Rat. The report states that women are also more in demand in the labor market.

Sometimes she is called by the heads of offices in towns and villages and asks for recommendations for candidates. When Krause applied for a managerial position in the 1990s, it was much more difficult and laughing at her.

Barcelona and Paris are pushing cars back

What can happen when women and a woman’s perspective are included in urban planning is clear not only from the Viennese example. In Barcelona, ​​so-called superblocks are to be built in the most populous district, huge pedestrian zones around which traffic is to be conducted as much as possible. The Catalan capital has a mayor in Ada Colau.

Even in Paris, the city is to be radically rebuilt. Mayor Anne Hidalgo is counting on a radical redevelopment of the city: pedestrians and cyclists will have more space, the banks of the Seine have been closed to cars, and parking spaces will be closed. In 2020, Hidalgo was re-elected. In Germany, however, only nine percent of all town halls have a wife.