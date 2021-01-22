With 6 GHz, Wi-Fi 6E could be approved in France in the spring

Laptops, smartphones and router manufacturers are just starting to market devices compatible with the new standard for home wireless networks, and French users should soon be able to reap at least some of it. After months of consultation and the necessary harmonization of frequencies at European level, Wi-Fi 6E should actually take its first steps in France in the spring. At least this was confirmed by the ANFR to 01Net.

“The changes to the National Frequency Band Allocation Table (TNRBF) were approved by the ANFR Board of Directors last November. They will soon lead to the publication of a Prime Minister’s decree, “a spokesman for the National Frequency Agency told our colleagues.” Arcep will therefore be able to implement the harmonized framework very quickly after March, “he added. It is clear that Wi-Fi 6E will be available in France soon, but its implementation will not have been easy.

A problematic 6 GHz band

As the ANFR points out, it was first necessary to harmonize the frequencies used by Wi-Fi 6E in Europe. And for good reason, if the new generation of Wi-Fi is more efficient (especially with reduced latency and better speeds), it is because it uses a 6 GHz frequency band (between 5945 and 5945 6425 MHz). A band also used by microwave links and close to the frequencies used by the CBTC rail signal system. In order to solve this obstacle, it was decided to limit the emissions from Wi-Fi 6E slightly, explains 01Net, to ensure that they cannot interfere with the CBTC devices. Measures approved at European level in November 2020.

If Wi-Fi 6E is finally approved by the French authorities in the spring, we will have to wait a little while until this new technology really comes into our daily lives. Not only are there a few compatible devices left, but the Internet boxes of the four most important French operators do not yet support this new standard.