Augmented Reality for knee surgery

For the first time in the United States, a surgeon performed two augmented reality knee replacements, reports the Wall Street Journal. An important step in advancing the democratization of this promising technology in the health sector.

Augmented Reality in the service of surgery

It was last month when Jonathan Vigdorchik, a surgeon at New York’s Hospital for Special Surgery, performed knee replacement surgery on two patients with severe arthritis. Procedures that are not unusual, but this time turned out to be exceptional. For the first time in the United States, augmented reality was used to perform it.

It must be said that if this technology is particularly valued in real estate, decoration, e-commerce or even video games, it also has an important role in the health sector, especially in surgical procedures that require great precision. This was precisely the case with these two operations performed by Dr. Jonathan Vigdorchik.

Thanks to augmented reality, thanks to glasses that informed him in real time about the critical data to be taken into account, he was able to follow his operation plan in detail throughout the operation. He explains: “During the operations, augmented reality often provided me with the information that I could use to check whether my cuts were accurate degree by degree, millimeter by millimeter.” An aid that enabled a more precise removal of bone and cartilage as well as a more precise positioning of the implant. Examined this week, the patients, both in their fifties, appear to be very good.

How does this device work?

Obviously, before reaching the operational phase, it was necessary to prepare these two procedures. To this end, Dr. Vigdorchi tomographic images of his patients’ knees, which he then uploaded to NextAR (Medacta’s cloud platform) so that they could be modeled in 3D. In particular, these models enabled the entire preoperative planning.

These are augmented reality glasses from Vuzix, which, as already mentioned, make it possible to display critical surgical parameters in real time during operations. Among other things, the surgeon was able to view the 3D models of his patients’ legs with the diagrams of the planned cuts. Otherwise interactive diagrams: If the surgeon Dr. Vigdorchi performs his cuts perfectly, a green line appears. On the contrary, if these were not precise enough, a red line took place.

For Jonathan Vigdorchik, there is no doubt: Augmented Reality will enable better procedures in the future, which will lead to faster recovery of patients and better functioning of the implants.