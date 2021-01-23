Google threatens to withdraw its search engine in Australia

The tone between Google and Australia is rising. The Mountain View giant has threatened to pull its search engine out of the country if the bill forcing it to pay the media passes, our colleagues at The Verge reported.

A bill to save Australian media

Currently, Google and Facebook are distributing press articles for free on their platforms and keeping any advertising revenue they generate to themselves. An intolerable system for the Australian media, which is in an unprecedented crisis, and equally unbearable for their government, which is trying to correct this situation by creating a new legal framework.

In the same category

A premiere in the USA: Augmented Reality for knee operations

In July, for example, the country presented a new code of conduct designed to force Google and Facebook to pay the media. If this were accepted, the two giants would be forced to split the proceeds from the press articles, otherwise they would be punished with heavy financial penalties. In addition, they should post the upcoming changes to their algorithms for serving content in user feeds.

A message to which Google quickly responded with an open letter addressed directly to Australian citizens. In it, the Mountain View giant claimed in particular that this code of conduct would give the media an unfair advantage over other companies, that it would pose a risk to the protection of users’ private data and that doing so would affect the media quality of some of its services, such as z. B. its search engine or YouTube. The company finally promised “to do everything possible to change this proposal”.

Google doesn’t hear it that way

Something promised, something due. Speaking to the Australian Senate Economic Committee, Mel Silva, Vice President of Google Australia and New Zealand, announced: “If this version of the Code becomes law, we will have no real choice but to suspend Google searches in Australia. After a thorough review of the law came we concluded that we do not see how we can continue to provide a service in Australia with such financial and operational risks. “

In addition, Google believes that this code of conduct “would set an unsustainable precedent for both our business and the digital economy” and “is incompatible with the way search engines work”. A point of view that the famous computer scientist Tim Berners-Lee seems to share. During that hearing, the creator of the World Wide Web (WWW) also stated that “this law risks violating a fundamental principle of the web by requiring payment for links to be made between certain online content”.

In the face of these statements, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was quick to react by saying “Don’t bow down to threats” before adding, “It is Australia that sets the rules for what can be done … in Australia. It is our Parliament that decides And that’s how it works here in Australia. ”The message has merit to be clear: the Australian government does not intend to bow to threats from the giant from Mountain View.

When the situation seems irreparably stalled, Mel Silva still hopes adjustments can be made before implementing his threats: “There is a clear path to developing fair code to work with if we only make minor changes make “. Would Australia be ready to hear and accept concessions in this direction? Hard to say.

Things are going much better in France now, as after long months of conflict between Google and the editors, an agreement was finally reached on the rights of neighbors. Specifically, this means that the French media should soon be paid by the Mountain View giant.