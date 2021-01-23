“I will not buy anything from Europe in the near future”: The British are now receiving confirmation of Brexit’s economy

Three weeks after leaving the EU internal market, Brexit is becoming increasingly uncomfortable. Despite a last-minute agreement between the EU and its resigning former member, businesses on both sides of the English Channel are complaining about a number of new barriers and charges.

Packages of goods remain at customs for several weeks, truckers have to take empty journeys. The Scottish fishing industry is corrupting fresh produce in a labyrinth of new regulations, with prominent musicians rioting against new visa requirements.

The skepticism of business associations following the announcement of the GB / UK agreement on Christmas Day is becoming increasingly far-sighted. Many press releases contained a “relief,” to which Ulrich Hoppe, the long-time CEO of the German-British Chamber of Commerce, added: “But it remains a sigh, because channel trading will be more difficult and costly in one way or another.”

There is no doubt – what mostly unsuspecting consumers receive is more expensive and lasts longer than in the old year. At the BBC, 26-year-old Londoner Ellie Huddleston complained about additional charges for two EU packages.

The final bill for the new coat was the equivalent of 315 euros instead of the expected 225 euros, an increase of 41 percent. For the second package, the price premium would be around one third. Huddleston was both sent back: “I’m not buying anything from Europe in the near future.” Other customers pay and wait a long time for customs clearance.

[Wenn Sie alle aktuellen Entwicklungen zur Coronavirus-Pandemie live auf Ihr Handy haben wollen, empfehlen wir Ihnen unsere App, die Sie hier für Apple- und Android-Geräte herunterladen können.]

Because courier companies have to collect additional duties and taxes on the sale of goods worth more than £ 39 on behalf of the government, everything is more expensive. For example, the freight company TNT recently charged a fee of £ 4.31 for all shipments from the EU to the UK and vice versa. The goal is to collect the millions of costs that have resulted from Brexit. Royal Mail charges GBP 8, with a minimum fee of GBP 11 for DHL.

EU companies no longer supply

It is easy to imagine that this will happen in the long run thanks to the lucrative online trade between the island and the continent. Individual companies, such as the Dutch bicycle specialist Dutch Bike Bits or the Belgian beer supplier Beer on Web, are already refusing to supply British customers.

Some freight forwarders also have enough. Last week, DB Schenker suspended deliveries of goods to the UK because too few customers on the continent can provide complete and correctly completed forms.

Ignorance is perhaps even higher on the island, with some companies estimating the share of properly prepared customers at only ten percent. More and more truckers would rather return their vehicles to the mainland than fight British customs. “It’s better to be empty than to stand still for three days,” says one.

At present, there is still a withdrawal period for traders. In addition, many companies replenished their stocks in the old year, and automobile companies such as Nissan have ceased production or stopped completely. If supply chains are to function normally again in the near future, ie just in time, there are likely to be bottlenecks in canal ports. Strict regulations to combat Sars-CoV-2 make life difficult for truck drivers.

Sexually pistol “shamefully abandoned”

The pandemic stopped, among other things, orchestral and band tours. In anticipation of better times, prominent musicians have now condemned the much more difficult conditions for future visits to the continent.

The government “shamefully disappointed” wrote celebrities such as Simon Rattle, Elton John, Sting and Sex Pistols to the “Times”. In order to be able to play tens of thousands of fans live, an “expensive work permit and a mound of molds for equipment” will be needed in the future.

For example, in the future, British roadies will only be allowed to drive valuable instrument and amplifier containers to three EU cities; it must then take over the tractor registered on the internal market.

London and Brussels are responsible for billions of dollars in industry problems. This is, in fact, a “difficult problem”, says a spokesman for the British government, and is seeking new talks with the EU.

The city will suffer

Trade expert Jason Langrish was involved in drafting the Ceta agreement, a free trade agreement between Canada and the EU. At an event by the London Foreign Press Club, the FPA, he recently predicted the negative impact of the new British status, but “not an immediate catastrophe: it will be slow and time consuming.”

For example, the competitiveness of the City of London, the most important financial center in the world to date, is gradually weakening. The additional costs will soon be reflected in the important automotive sector.

What can be done there? There are already rumors in Brussels that trade that is lucrative for both parties can certainly be facilitated, but certain British guarantees are needed to comply with labor and environmental law.

Trade expert Langrish believes that it is precisely with a level playing field for companies, the so-called level playing field, that London will meet the continent: “And then the kingdom will be part of the EU’s orbit again.”