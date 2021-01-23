Infection, disability, vaccine damage: do I have to say I had Corona? – Economics

The wave is unbroken. Thousands of people in Germany are newly infected with Covid-19 every day. Many do not show symptoms or notice infections. Others get rid of the disease after a few days with fever, cough or headache. However, more and more studies warn of the long-term consequences of coronary infection. About ten to 20 percent of Sars-CoV-2 survivors suffer from long-term effects, according to research from the United Kingdom and China. The phenomenon is called: “Long-Covid”.

These are the most common long-term effects

“Diseases of the lungs, nervous system, blood vessels or muscles are among the most common long-term consequences,” says Wolfgang Galetke, chief physician at the pneumology clinic at Vamed Hagen-Ambrock. Smell and taste disorders, persistent exhaustion and fatigue, respiratory and joint pain may haunt the affected months after infection; long-term consequences are possible, although the disease initially progresses slightly. It is not clear whether the symptoms disappear after a while or whether they are permanent.

Which insurance helps

It’s a good idea to have someone insured against these consequences – with health insurance that bears the cost of treatment, and insurance against occupational disability, which he will take over if you can no longer work because of Corona. In principle: The current principles cover the risk of coronary infection. “If the long-term consequences of coronary heart disease lead to a disability, it is insured in existing insurance policies,” says Germany’s largest insurance company, Allianz.

The same goes for private health insurance. Even with or after coronavirus disease, existing customers will receive all services paid for as usual in the scope of the tariff, the spokesman emphasizes on request. But what about people who don’t have politics yet but want to cover themselves now? Is Covid-19 infection in the way of wishing you need to inform insurers about the disease? And is this also true if the corona test was positive but the infection remained asymptomatic?

Insurers do not specifically ask about Corona

“We explicitly apply for coronary heart disease from incapacity for work or private health insurance,” says Huk Coburg. Other providers do the same. At the request of Tagesspiegel, Allianz, Debeka and its subsidiary Ergo DKV also state that their application documents do not contain any questions regarding the Covid 19 infection and the possible test result. This is in line with the experience of consumer advocates. “So far, we do not know of any cases or application documents that specifically ask about the surviving Covid-19 disease or even just a positive test in the past,” says the Association of Insured.

What to say for yourself

But even if you’re not explicitly asked about Coron, you shouldn’t keep quiet about Coron’s disease. This applies to private health and disability insurance. Debek’s spokesman emphasizes that you must perform a positive corona test yourself.

In private health insurance, coronary infection and its treatment are general health problems. Before taking out full or private supplementary insurance, customers must list all illnesses and treatments from previous years – usually for five to ten years.

Health insurance covers the cost of treating the Covid-19 infection. Photo: dpa

There is also a medical examination for incapacity for work. “Infectious diseases that require treatment are basically asked at the time of application and evaluated according to an individual course,” says a spokesman for Ergo when asked about the Tagesspiegel. “For example, this would also include Covid-19 infection.” The insurance company also asks about basic complaints or mental disorders, such as those that can occur with Corona – these are states of exhaustion, sleep disorders, breathing problems or congestion syndromes.

What if you were infected?

However, a corona infection does not automatically mean that you go empty-handed or have to pay higher contributions. “If there are no complaints and the disease is cured without consequences, entry into private health insurance is easy,” says Debeka. If there are still complaints, the application will be postponed until a decision is made. The final risk assessment is based on any residual consequences. What gives customers hope: “According to the current state of affairs and current knowledge, we have not yet definitively rejected any applicant who tested positive for the corona virus,” said a spokeswoman for Debeka.

Insurers check each case separately

“Only information during the health check that new customers have been infected with coronavirus does not lead to a restriction, both in full and in supplementary insurance,” Allianz also said. All providers carry out individual risk assessments. If the patient is cured and the insurer concludes that the infection has survived without sequelae, private health insurance coverage is available at no extra charge. However, in the event of consequential damage, limitations on insurance coverage are possible until completely refused.

Anyone who can no longer work for health reasons can be happy to have occupational disability insurance. Photo: dpa-mag

This applies to insurance against incapacity for work

The situation is similar with disability insurance. “If a person with Covid-19 has recovered completely, there is nothing in the way of taking out disability insurance,” says a spokesman for the GDV insurance association. If consequential damages can be ruled out, there is insurance coverage under normal conditions, says Ergo.

Debeka postpones insurance decisions if someone is immediately infected or just four weeks ago. If the four-week period has expired and the corona test is negative, Debeka will perform a risk assessment: Factors include previous course of the disease, complications, therapy, and possible consequences. Depending on the assessment, the insurance will either provide regular protection or postpone the insurance for a limited period.

In practice, coronary infection has not yet played a significant role in disability insurance, the company says. “In most cases, it would be possible to offer regular insurance coverage because it was a pure infection or a mild course of the disease,” the spokesman said. This is also due to the fact that jobseekers are usually quite young.

For coronary vaccination, experts expect only the common side effects that vaccination can have. Photo: dpa

Vaccine damage insurance

Experts do not expect more damage from coronary vaccination than other protective vaccinations. However, this will not prevent Hanse Merkur from excluding such damage in its new accident insurance. The Insurer expressly advertises customers with vaccination damage caused by Corona. So far, according to GDV, vaccination damage has not usually been insured in private accident insurance.

Medical costs are covered by health insurance, in case of disability or work disability due to vaccination, he takes over insurance in case of occupational disability, emphasizes the insured. Consumer advocates argue that the new offer of additional accident insurance coverage makes sense, depending on the scope of the insurance offer.