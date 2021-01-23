AI can find prostate cancer with a simple urine test

A team of researchers at the Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST), a laboratory in Seoul, South Korea, claims they have developed an entirely new technique to check for prostate cancer with a simple urine test. With the help of artificial intelligence, researchers can detect the presence of prostate cancer in just 20 minutes with 100% accuracy.

A simple urine test to detect prostate cancer

The Korean team is led by Dr. Kwan Hyi Lee from the Biomaterials Research Center and Professor In Gab Jeong from the Asan Medical Center. Together with their scientists, they have developed a revolutionary technology in the world of medicine. You should know that prostate cancer is one of the most common types of cancer in men, but it is especially difficult to diagnose. The accuracy of the current test is only 30%, which prompts doctors to perform an additional invasive biopsy on their patient. A painful technique that has side effects such as bleeding and severe pain.

Prof. Jeong explains, “In patients who need surgery or treatment, cancer is diagnosed with great accuracy using urine to minimize unnecessary biopsies and treatments, which can significantly reduce costs. and the tiredness of the medical staff ”. Dr. Lee explains, “Our research made it possible to develop a smart biosensor that will soon make it possible to detect other types of cancer using simple urine tests.”

AI is at the heart of medicine

The technique developed by Korean researchers is called “non-invasive”. A urine test is extremely easy to perform and absolutely painless. The artificial intelligence developed by these researchers works thanks to a highly sensitive biosensor based on an electrical signal. The team used different types of cancer factors at the same time, rather than just one, to improve diagnostic accuracy in completely innovative ways. Four cancer factors are measured in this test.

To detect prostate cancer in urine, a highly sensitive semiconductor sensor system was developed that can simultaneously measure traces of cancer factors. The artificial intelligence model was trained using the correlation between the four cancer factors obtained from the sensors themselves. The algorithm of this artificial intelligence was formed by analyzing the complex patterns of the detected signals. The first tests are very conclusive. Artificial intelligence detected 76 urine samples with 100% accuracy.

Artificial intelligence is at the heart of medicine today. DeepMind is now able to more accurately detect breast cancer thanks to AI with easy access to patient mammograms. In addition to SRL Diagnostics, Microsoft is working on another artificial intelligence that can detect cervical cancer to make it easier to analyze the many samples that scientists receive each year. Finally, a few months ago, Google announced that it had developed an AI that could detect lung cancer. In short, artificial intelligence will enable medicine to go much faster in diagnosing cancer.