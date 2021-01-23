visual widgets for vision conferences

Chaining videoconferencing meetings in Zoom, Meet or Teams has been a habit for several months … Even when video calls are handy, sometimes it is difficult to leave a meeting when a person is talking or suddenly disappearing to attend a meeting attend another meeting.

Meet Cam is a free application that allows you to add timers, countdowns, GIFs, or even emojis to a video during a video call. The tool simply superimposes various visual widgets on the camera image. Meet Cam works with Zoom, Hangouts, and any app that uses a camera.

In the same category

SimilarMail: A monitoring tool with 4,000,000 email templates from 40,000 major brands

A tool that improves video conferencing for everyone!

Today 4 widgets are available on Meet Cam. As can be seen in the video above, the meeting timer shows the remaining time of the meeting. Everyone is warned and the discussion can focus on important topics in order to be on time.

The countdown timer simply shows a countdown timer during the online meeting so that all participants can concentrate on the essentials and communicate within a set time.

The heading shows important information at the bottom of the picture. That way, a person attending the meeting knows what the main topic of discussion is! Since winter is here, Meet Cam has a snow mode that shows snowflakes on the picture.

New products follow

Meet Cam will acquire a large number of new widgets in the coming weeks. Among these we can quote GIFs that will display a GIF and make the meeting more relaxed! With the agenda you can show the most important points of the meeting or you can easily structure a video conference.

The deck of cards shows a series of post-its with text. Handy for brainstorming. The tool also offers a widget with bullet points, a virtual background, etc.

Meet Cam is currently only available on macOS. The tool adds various handy tools to video conferencing! In this sense, Mindulmeets is an extension dedicated to digital wellbeing in video conferencing.