The podcast is exploding in France according to the latest Acast barometer

Acast, a Swedish hosting platform, leader in podcasts in France, introduces its latest native podcast barometer. The opportunity to get the pulse of this industry on our territory. The numbers are excellent. According to Acast, the French podcast market increased monthly native podcast listening times by 36%, and the number of unique users also increased by 40% in the final quarter of 2020.

We believe that in the last few months the podcast industry has taken shape in France. Radio France recently made a commitment to improve the remuneration of local podcast writers. A partnership with SACD welcomed by Sibyle Veil, CEO of Radio France: “Sound creation has value and we want it to be encouraged”. This trend seems to be confirmed with the latest Acast barometer.

The independent Swedish platform announces a recording of nearly 15 million certified listening attempts of native podcasts, which will be available on their platform from October 1 to December 31, 2020. This is a very good performance and an increase that corresponds to exactly 36% compared to the previous quarter, which was otherwise very good. Acast now has 3.8 million unique listeners per month for native podcasts. An increase of 40% compared to the third quarter of 2020.

The native podcast is the winning medium of 2020

Yann Thébault, Managing Director France of Acast: “Native podcasts are becoming increasingly popular with the public. This trend is very pronounced and even caught on in the last quarter of 2020. The native podcast is clearly the new medium to emerge victorious this 2020, which has been complicated. This acceleration of listening confirms to us that this is a format that will be recorded over the long term. “

A report released a few days after the publication of a study by the Citi company that re-observes the industry. Analysts note that Spotify is making little profits despite its huge investments in the podcast. However, the streaming platform has spent more than € 800 million developing its podcast offering to bolster advertising and attract more premium subscribers. In particular, the platform develops podcasts from Michelle Obama, Joe Rogan, Kim Kardashian or even Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. Heavy investment.

Acast also stops monetizing podcasts. The Swedish platform sees an increase in sponsorship. This is good news for the industry when we see advertising from the sponsorship format up 15% from the previous quarter. Audio spots have declined, but still make up more than half of podcast creators’ income. Acast is working with Patreon on this issue to help generate income for podcasters.