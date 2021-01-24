In the UK, the blockchain enables the temperature of vaccines against Covid-19 to be monitored

To ensure that the vaccines against Covid-19 are at the right temperature, the National Health Service is working with the British company Everyware and the American organization Hedera Hashgraph. As CNBC explains, these various actors have developed a blockchain that UK hospitals can use to track the temperature of vaccines.

Blockchain is becoming more and more popular

Everyware has developed sensors to monitor devices in real time, while Hedera is a consortium of several companies working on the blockchain. We hear a lot about this famous blockchain, especially about the development and growth of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. This technology can adapt to other industries and enable applications outside the financial sector. For example, IBM wants to improve the traceability of coffee thanks to the blockchain.

Tom Screen, CTO at Everyware, answered questions from CNBC. He states: “Our sensors allow us to monitor the temperature of refrigerators that are used to store vaccines. They then transfer the data to a cloud platform, where it is encrypted and then transferred to the blockchain network developed by Hedera Hashgraph. “The goal is to detect the slightest irregularity in the temperatures of the vaccines before they are administered to patients.

One way to monitor the temperature of vaccines

Remember, Pfizer’s vaccine poses huge logistical problems for nurses around the world. This is because it needs to be stored at subzero temperatures close to -80 ° C. You can only stay between 2 and 8 ° C for five days. The vaccines developed by Moderna and Oxford-AstraZeneca also raise some logistical concerns, but are all less restrictive. They can be stored for longer at temperatures close to those of a conventional refrigerator.

The blockchain has exploded since 2017 when cryptocurrencies changed their dimension. Since then, many companies and several governments have taken an interest in this technology. An ideal way to replace old data retention processes. In South Korea, the blockchain in particular enables the protection of residents’ digital driving licenses. For its part, Europe is also aiming to democratize the blockchain by signing a new charter in April 2019.

In the case of the National Health Service, the blockchain is particularly useful for checking the validity of data as close as possible to the source. According to Everyware’s CTO, this has a positive effect on the accuracy of downstream analyzes, where even the slightest error in the source data would be magnified in the output records. Data of the utmost importance, especially when it comes to vaccines against Covid-19.