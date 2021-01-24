An omnichannel solution that can be discussed with your customers online, Messenger and Telegram

Today, customers have a variety of ways to communicate with a company. Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, Mail, Telegram … The problem is that there are too many options with all these tools and not all companies offer all solutions.

To solve this problem and make it easier for customers to choose, Jing Jie Huang launched NovoChat. An omnichannel solution that allows companies to easily communicate with their customers through any messaging application. Companies can thus connect with WhatsApp Business, Facebook, Messenger, Telegram or even Lime.

In the same category

SimilarMail: A monitoring tool with 4,000,000 email templates from 40,000 major brands

A unique place to chat with many customers

NovoChat offers a central inbox for messages received on the various chat platforms. You can easily find out who contacted the company and through which channel in a unified discussion thread. This gives customers the opportunity to ask questions and chat on their preferred channel. Automatic replies can be created and messages can be assigned to specific people.

A tool with which customers can be reached at the right time

Messages can be sent to all customers segmented by channel or customer type. Handy for sending promotions or messages to all or only certain segments. Messages can be scheduled to be sent at the right time.

NovoChat is a freemium tool. A free offer is available to test the tool and connect certain messaging applications. The paid offer for $ 39 per month integrates WhatsApp Business and live chat.

NovoChat should then offer integration with Shopify for e-commerce companies, but also for automations and chatbots. A mobile or desktop application should also see the light of day. At the moment NovoChat can be used directly in the browser.

Novochat makes it possible to react to customers, improve customer satisfaction or even get in touch with customers. It also offers the ability to reach more people by being present in different messaging apps.